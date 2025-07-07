Purdue Volleyball Returning to Mackey Arena For 3 Matches in 2025
Purdue volleyball will be returning to the historic halls of Mackey Arena during the 2025 season. The Boilermakers are hosting three matches at the historic basketball venue, the program announced on Monday.
This year, Purdue will host matches against Washington (Thursday, Sept. 25), Illinois (Sunday, Sept. 28), and Indiana (Saturday, Nov. 29) at Mackey Arena.
Purdue hosted two volleyball matches at Mackey Arena last year, playing Indiana and Wisconsin. The Boilermakers drew sellout crowds of 14,876 fans, the largest attendance for a match featuring two Big Ten teams in conference history.
Coach Dave Shondell and the Boilers are hopeful that Purdue fans will sell out all three matches this year.
“Boilermaker Nation has shown up in huge numbers every time Purdue volleyball has ventured onto Keady Court, including back-to-back sellouts last year," Shondell said in a statement on Purdue's website. "The sport of volleyball continues to grow in America, and our fans have been a big part of the explosion. I encourage our loyal and passionate fans to continue their unique support as our team hosts three crucial Big Ten matches in Mackey this season.”
Mackey Arena is just one of multiple major venues in which Purdue volleyball will be playing in during the 2025 season. Purdue will also travel to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville to play Tennessee in the inaugural Broadway Block Party.
In October, the Boilermakers are headed down to Indianapolis to play Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever.
Purdue owns a 14-5 record when playing in Mackey Arena.
