Big Ten Football: Associated Press Week 2 Poll Released
The latest college football poll has been released. On Tuesday afternoon, the Associated Press released its top-25 rankings as we prepare for Week 2.
A total of six Big Ten teams were in the top-25 this week, with four cracking the top-10. Ohio State was the highest-ranked team from the league, coming in at No. 2. Oregon fell four spots to No. 7 after a less-than-impressive showing vs. Idaho.
Penn State and Michigan are also in the top-10 this week. USC and Iowa were also ranked in the latest poll. The Trojans made a huge leap up to No. 13 (up 10 spots) after a victory over LSU on Sunday.
Here's the complete top-25 from the Associated Press as we head into Week 2:
- Georgia Bulldogs (1-0)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0)
- Texas Longhorns (1-0)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0)
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0)
- Ole Miss Rebels (1-0)
- Oregon Ducks (1-0)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0)
- Missouri Tigers (1-0)
- Michigan Wolverines (1-0)
- Utah Utes (1-0)
- Miami (Fla.) (1-0)
- USC Trojans (1-0)
- Tennessee Volunteers (1-0)
- Oklahoma Sooners (1-0)
- Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0)
- Kansas State Wildcats (1-0)
- LSU Tigers (0-1)
- Kansas Jayhawks (1-0)
- Arizona Wildcats (1-0)
- Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0)
- Louisville Cardinals (1-0)
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0)
- North Carolina State Wolfpack (1-0)
- Clemson Tigers (0-1)
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M (97), Boston College (49), Boise State (47), Iowa State (32), Memphis (27), Nebraska (27), SMU (23), Washington (20), Liberty (12), Vanderbilt (8), Wisconsin (8), Auburn (8), Tulane (4), North Carolina (4), UTSA (3), Appalachian State (3), Kentucky (2), West Virginia (2), Arkansas (2), UNLV (1), Colorado (1).
