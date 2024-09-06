Big Ten Football: Isiah Pacheco Shouts Out Rutgers After Chiefs' Win Over Ravens
Patrick Mahomes may have attended Texas Tech, but he possesses some of that Rutgers culture. Apparently, he's learned a little bit from his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Isiah Pacheco.
Early in the third quarter of Thursday night's game between the Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City had an opportunity to take a two-score lead. Mahomes handed the ball off to Pacheco from the 2-yard line.
Initially, Pacheco was stopped short of the goal line. Then, Mahomes ran into the pile and gave his running back a push, getting him into the end zone. After the game, Pacheco was told that his quarterback helped him out.
That's when the running back gave a shoutout to Rutgers, his former squad.
"
"I was wondering where that second push came from — I knew Pat was in that, giving me a little shove," Pacheco said. "That's called F.A.M.I.L.Y — forget about me, I love you. Shoutout to Rutgers, baby."
That "F.A.M.I.L.Y." mantra is something Rutgers coach Greg Schiano has applied to his program in Piscataway. Clearly, it made an impact on Pacheco, who still remembers it three years into his NFL career.
Pacheco ended Sunday's game with 45 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Kansas City defeated Baltimore 27-20 to start the NFL season off 1-0.
Before he was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Pacheco spent four years at Rutgers, playing for Schiano for two seasons (2020-21).
Pacheco racked up 2,442 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns during his career with the Scalet Knights. He's had a pretty solid NFL career so far, winning a pair of Super Bowl rings and rushing for more than 800 yards in each of his first two seasons with the Chiefs.
