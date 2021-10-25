POINT SPREADS: Purdue Football an Underdog on the Road Against Nebraska in Week 9

Programs throughout the Big Ten have seen their fair share of ups and downs during the 2021 college football season, but the path to a conference championship may unveil itself for some teams by the end of the week.

Both No. 6 Michigan and No. 8 Michigan State will square off in a contest of unbeaten programs looking to forge their destinies in the Big Ten East. However, No. 5 Ohio State will also take on No. 20 Penn State in Columbus.

Purdue, after falling from the AP Top 25 Poll following a 30-13 loss to Wisconsin, will head to Lincoln, Nebraska, as a 7-point underdog against the Cornhuskers. It's still a wide-open race in the West, and every slight advantage could be the difference maker.

Here is the complete Week 9 schedule in the Big Ten, with the opening point spreads as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website.

Big Ten Point Spreads, Week 9

Purdue at Nebraska

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Purdue Boilermakers (4-3, 2-2 in the Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 1-4 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Nebraska is a 7-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 49.5.

No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State

GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 in the Big Ten) at No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (7-0, 4-0 in Big Ten), Noon. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.

SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Michigan is a 4-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 51.

No. 9 Iowa at Wisconsin

GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1, 3-1 in the Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (4-3, 2-2 in Big Ten), Noon. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Wisconsin is a 3-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is a season-low 37 points.

Rutgers at Illinois

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-4, 0-4 in the Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini, (3-5, 2-3 in Big Ten), Noon. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.

SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Illinois is a 1-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 43.

Indiana at Maryland

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Indiana Hoosiers (2-5, 0-4 in the Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins, (4-3, 1-3 in Big Ten), Noon. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.

SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Maryland is a 2.5-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 50.

Minnesota at Northwestern

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 3-1 in the Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (3-4, 1-3 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.

SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Minnesota is a 7.5-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 43.5.

No. 20 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Penn State Nittany Lions (5-2, 2-2 in the Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1, 4-0 in Big Ten), 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Ohio State is a 17.5-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 59.5.

