    • October 25, 2021
    POINT SPREADS: Purdue Football an Underdog on the Road Against Nebraska in Week 9

    Purdue football, following a brutal 30-13 loss to Wisconsin at home, opened as a 7-point underdog against Nebraska on the road. Here are all the point spreads across the Big Ten, including three heavyweight matchups.
    Programs throughout the Big Ten have seen their fair share of ups and downs during the 2021 college football season, but the path to a conference championship may unveil itself for some teams by the end of the week.  

    Both No. 6 Michigan and No. 8 Michigan State will square off in a contest of unbeaten programs looking to forge their destinies in the Big Ten East. However, No. 5 Ohio State will also take on No. 20 Penn State in Columbus. 

    Purdue, after falling from the AP Top 25 Poll following a 30-13 loss to Wisconsin, will head to Lincoln, Nebraska, as a 7-point underdog against the Cornhuskers. It's still a wide-open race in the West, and every slight advantage could be the difference maker. 

    Here is the complete Week 9 schedule in the Big Ten, with the opening point spreads as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website.

    Big Ten Point Spreads, Week 9

    Purdue at Nebraska

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: Purdue Boilermakers (4-3, 2-2 in the Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 1-4 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
    • TV: ESPN2
    • SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Nebraska is a 7-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 49.5. CLICK HERE

    No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 in the Big Ten) at No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (7-0, 4-0 in Big Ten), Noon. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
    • TV: FOX
    • SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Michigan is a 4-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 51. CLICK HERE

    No. 9 Iowa at Wisconsin

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1, 3-1 in the Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (4-3, 2-2 in Big Ten), Noon. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
    • TV: ESPN
    • SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Wisconsin is a 3-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is a season-low 37 points. CLICK HERE

    Rutgers at Illinois

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-4, 0-4 in the Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini, (3-5, 2-3 in Big Ten), Noon. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Illinois is a 1-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 43. CLICK HERE

    Indiana at Maryland

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: Indiana Hoosiers (2-5, 0-4 in the Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins, (4-3, 1-3 in Big Ten), Noon. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Maryland is a 2.5-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 50. CLICK HERE
    • RELATED STORY: Indiana still dealing with serious injury issues at quarterback heading into game at Maryland. CLICK HERE

    Minnesota at Northwestern

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 3-1 in the Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (3-4, 1-3 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Minnesota is a 7.5-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 43.5. CLICK HERE

    No. 20 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: Penn State Nittany Lions (5-2, 2-2 in the Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1, 4-0 in Big Ten), 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
    • TV: ABC
    • SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Ohio State is a 17.5-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 59.5. CLICK HERE

