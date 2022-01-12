Big Ten Releases Revised 2022 Purdue Football Schedule

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Big Ten conference announced the approved 2022 football schedules across the conference Wednesday. Purdue was among several programs with location changes, including matchups against Nebraska and Wisconsin.

Originally, the Boilermakers were scheduled to to host the Badgers at Ross-Ade Stadium on Oct. 22 and travel to play the Cornhuskers on Nov. 12. The locations for those matchups have since been changed, and Purdue will not play Nebraska on Oct. 15.

During the 2021 season, Purdue faced off against Wisconsin at home and traveled to play Nebraska on the road. Rather than hosting the Badgers and playing the Cornhuskers on the road two years in a row, the locations of the games were changed.

The Big Ten noted that, as in the past, select Saturday games across the conference will be moved to either Thursday or Friday.

The Boilermakers are coming off their first nine-win season since 2003, which featured a pair of top-five victories over Iowa and Michigan State. Purdue defeated Tennessee 48-45 in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee, to end the year.

Here's a look at the entire 2022 schedule for Purdue football:

September games

Sept. 3 (Saturday): Penn State at Purdue , Kickoff TBA. Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (TV: TBA)

, Kickoff TBA. Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (TV: TBA) Sept. 10 (Saturday): Indiana State at Purdue , Kickoff TBA. Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (TV: TBA)

, Kickoff TBA. Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (TV: TBA) Sept. 17 (Saturday): Purdue at Syracuse , Kickoff TBA. Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York (TV: TBA)

, Kickoff TBA. Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York (TV: TBA) Sept. 24 (Saturday): Florida Atlantic at Purdue (Homecoming), Kickoff TBA. Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (TV: TBA)

October games

Oct. 1 (Saturday): Purdue at Minnesota , Kickoff TBA. Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (TV: TBA)

, Kickoff TBA. Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (TV: TBA) Oct. 8 (Saturday): Purdue at Maryland , Kickoff TBA. Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Maryland. (TV: TBA)

, Kickoff TBA. Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Maryland. (TV: TBA) Oct. 15 (Saturday): Nebraska at Purdue , Kickoff TBA. Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (TV: TBA)

, Kickoff TBA. Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (TV: TBA) Oct. 22 (Saturday): Purdue at Wisconsin , Kickoff TBA. Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. (TV: TBA)

, Kickoff TBA. Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. (TV: TBA) Oct. 29 (Saturday): Purdue bye week.

November games

Nov. 5 (Saturday): Iowa at Purdue , Kickoff TBA. Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (TV: TBA)

, Kickoff TBA. Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (TV: TBA) Nov. 12 (Saturday): Purdue at Illinois , Kickoff TBA. University of Illinois Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (TV: TBA)

, Kickoff TBA. University of Illinois Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (TV: TBA) Nov. 19 (Saturday): Northwestern at Purdue , Kickoff TBA. Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (TV: TBA)

, Kickoff TBA. Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (TV: TBA) Nov. 26 (Saturday): Purdue at Indiana, Kickoff TBA. Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. (TV: TBA)

December games

Dec. 3 (Saturday): Big Ten Championship Game, Kickoff TBA. Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (TV: TBA)

