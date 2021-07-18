Big Ten Reveals Three Purdue Players Attending 2021 Football Media Days

Purdue will send coach Jeff Brohm and three players to represent the program at the 2021 Big Ten Football Media Days. George Karlaftis, David Bell and Jackson Anthrop will be attending the event.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — This week, the Big Ten Conference revealed its schedule for the 2021 Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. All 14 schools will send their head coach and three players to represent their respective programs.

Alongside coach Jeff Brohm, Purdue football is sending junior defensive end George Karlaftis, junior wide receiver David Bell and redshirt fifth-year wide receiver Jackson Anthrop.

This year, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren will be the first to step up to the podium at 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 22. The coaches will then begin speaking at 11:00 a.m. ET and will have 15 minutes to make statements and take questions.

On Friday, July 23, the event will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET with the coaches who didn't speak the day prior. Brohm is scheduled to speak at 12:15 p.m. ET on the second day of coverage.

Here's the full schedule for the 2021 Big Ten Football Media Days:

Thursday, July 22

10:30-11:00: Kevin Warren, B1G commissioner

11:00-11:15: P.J. Fleck, Minnesota

11:15-11:30: Mike Locksley, Maryland

11:30-11:45: Scott Frost, Nebraska

11:45-12:00: Bret Bielema, Illinois

12:00-12:15: James Franklin, Penn State

12:15-12:30: Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern

12:30-12:45: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

Friday, July 23

11:00-11:15: Greg Schiano, Rutgers

11:15-11:30: Mel Tucker, Michigan State

11:30-11:45: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

11:45-12:00: Tom Allen, Indiana

12:00-12:15: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin

12:15-12:30: Jeff Brohm, Purdue

12:30-12:45: Ryan Day, Ohio State

Related Stories:

ESPN RANKS JEFF BROHM'S PLAYING CAREER: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm played five years at Louisville and spent seven seasons in the NFL despite going undrafted. In one season with the XFL's Orlando Rage, Brohm earned first-team all-league honors. CLICK HERE

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm played five years at Louisville and spent seven seasons in the NFL despite going undrafted. In one season with the XFL's Orlando Rage, Brohm earned first-team all-league honors. PFF RANKS PURDUE QUARTERBACKS: Purdue quarterbacks Aidan O'Connell and Jack Plummer each played three games for the Boilermakers in 2020. Pro Football Focus ranked them 60th in the country out of all 130 Football Bowl Subdivision starting quarterbacks. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!