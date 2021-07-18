Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
BasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI.com
Search

Big Ten Reveals Three Purdue Players Attending 2021 Football Media Days

Purdue will send coach Jeff Brohm and three players to represent the program at the 2021 Big Ten Football Media Days. George Karlaftis, David Bell and Jackson Anthrop will be attending the event.
Author:
Publish date:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — This week, the Big Ten Conference revealed its schedule for the 2021 Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. All 14 schools will send their head coach and three players to represent their respective programs. 

Alongside coach Jeff Brohm, Purdue football is sending junior defensive end George Karlaftis, junior wide receiver David Bell and redshirt fifth-year wide receiver Jackson Anthrop. 

This year, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren will be the first to step up to the podium at 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 22. The coaches will then begin speaking at 11:00 a.m. ET and will have 15 minutes to make statements and take questions.

On Friday, July 23, the event will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET with the coaches who didn't speak the day prior. Brohm is scheduled to speak at 12:15 p.m. ET on the second day of coverage. 

Here's the full schedule for the 2021 Big Ten Football Media Days: 

Thursday, July 22

  • 10:30-11:00: Kevin Warren, B1G commissioner
  • 11:00-11:15: P.J. Fleck, Minnesota
  • 11:15-11:30: Mike Locksley, Maryland
  • 11:30-11:45: Scott Frost, Nebraska
  • 11:45-12:00: Bret Bielema, Illinois
  • 12:00-12:15: James Franklin, Penn State
  • 12:15-12:30: Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern
  • 12:30-12:45: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

Friday, July 23

  • 11:00-11:15: Greg Schiano, Rutgers
  • 11:15-11:30: Mel Tucker, Michigan State
  • 11:30-11:45: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa
  • 11:45-12:00: Tom Allen, Indiana
  • 12:00-12:15: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin
  • 12:15-12:30: Jeff Brohm, Purdue
  • 12:30-12:45: Ryan Day, Ohio State

Related Stories: 

  • ESPN RANKS JEFF BROHM'S PLAYING CAREER: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm played five years at Louisville and spent seven seasons in the NFL despite going undrafted. In one season with the XFL's Orlando Rage, Brohm earned first-team all-league honors. CLICK HERE 
  • PFF RANKS PURDUE QUARTERBACKS: Purdue quarterbacks Aidan O'Connell and Jack Plummer each played three games for the Boilermakers in 2020. Pro Football Focus ranked them 60th in the country out of all 130 Football Bowl Subdivision starting quarterbacks. CLICK HERE 

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!

David Bell Maryland
Football

Big Ten Reveals Three Purdue Players Attending 2021 Football Media Days

Jeff Brohm
Football

ESPN Ranks Purdue's Jeff Brohm Among Top-10 FBS Coaches as Players

Marcus Carr
Basketball

Big Ten Basketball: Minnesota Transfer Marcus Carr Commits to Texas

Ted Ginn Jr.
Football

Big Ten Daily: Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Ted Ginn Jr. Announces Retirement

Kofi Cockburn
Basketball

Big Ten Daily: Kofi Cockburn Announces Return to Illinois Basketball

PurdueSashaStefanovicIowaCJFredrick
Basketball

Sasha Stefanovic to Join BoilermakersCountry.com for Weekly 30-Minute Podcast

Purdue Soccer
Other Sports

Purdue Soccer Announces 2021 Schedule

Trevion Williams Feature
Basketball

Trevion Williams Returned to Purdue to be Part of Something Special

Ena Sabanagic
Other Sports

Purdue Soccer Alumna Ena Sabanagic Signs Professional Contract