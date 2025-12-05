How to Watch Purdue vs. Baylor in Second Round of NCAA Volleyball Tournament
There is no time to rest in college volleyball. After winning their respective matches on Thursday night at Holloway Gymnasium, No. 3 Purdue and No. 6 Baylor will go head to head on Friday, with a trip to the Regional Semifinals of the NCAA Tournament at stake.
Here's what you need to know for the clash between the Bears and the Boilers.
#3 Purdue vs. #6 Baylor
- What: NCAA Tournament (second round)
- When: Friday, Dec. 5, 2025
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Ind.
- TV: ESPN-Plus
- Purdue's 2025 record: 25-6, 15-5 Big Ten
- Wright State's 2025 record: 18-9, 12-6 Big 12
What is ESPN-Plus?
ESPN-Plus is the subscription-based streaming service associated with ESPN. The first two rounds of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament will air exclusively on the app. You must purchase ESPN-Plus in order to watch the volleyball matches.
Baylor's top performers
Kills
- Ksenia Rakhmanchik — 355
- Manuela Bibinbe — 263
- Bailey Warren — 216
- Victoria Davis — 171
Blocks
- Gabrielle Essix — 129
- Victoria Davis — 100
- Manuela Bibinbe — 87
- Ksenia Rakhmanchik — 46
Assists
- Harley Kreck — 897
Digs
- Morgan Madison — 386
- Harley Kreck — 280
- Tehani Ulufatu — 235
- Ksenia Rakhmanchik — 168
Purdue's top performers
Kills
- Kenna Wollard — 521
- Grace Heaney — 376
- Akasha Anderson — 308
- Dior Charles — 138
Blocks
- Dior Charles — 129
- Grace Heaney — 95
- Taylor Anderson — 71
- Lindsey Miller — 66
Assists
- Taylor Anderson — 1,275
Digs
- Ryan McAleer — 424
- Taylor Anderson — 256
- Grace Heaney — 240
- Julia Kane — 235
What's at stake
A trip to the Regional Semifinal is on the line Friday night, as No. 3 Purdue hosts No. 6 Baylor in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. If the Boilermakers are able to take down the Bears, it would be the third straight year in which they have reached the second weekend of the tournament. It would also mark the sixth time in the past seven seasons to make the Regional Semifinal round.
It won't come easy, as Baylor has had a solid season and has plenty of weapons to try to knock off Purdue in Holloway Gymnasium. But the Bears were pushed in their first-round matchup against Arkansas State, and the Boilers cruised to a sweep of Wright State. It should make for a fun night in West Lafayette.
Purdue volleyball hype video
On Thursday morning, Purdue's creative team released a hype video to get fans fired up for the first weekend of the tournament. Here's the trailer, which should get Boilermaker Nation ready for Friday night's match.
