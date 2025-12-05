How to Watch Purdue vs. Baylor in Second Round of NCAA Volleyball Tournament

There is no time to rest in college volleyball. After winning their respective matches on Thursday night at Holloway Gymnasium, No. 3 Purdue and No. 6 Baylor will go head to head on Friday, with a trip to the Regional Semifinals of the NCAA Tournament at stake.

Here's what you need to know for the clash between the Bears and the Boilers.

#3 Purdue vs. #6 Baylor

What : NCAA Tournament (second round)

: NCAA Tournament (second round) When : Friday, Dec. 5, 2025

: Friday, Dec. 5, 2025 Time : 6 p.m. ET

: 6 p.m. ET Where : Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Ind.

: Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Ind. TV : ESPN-Plus

: ESPN-Plus Purdue's 2025 record : 25-6, 15-5 Big Ten

: 25-6, 15-5 Big Ten Wright State's 2025 record: 18-9, 12-6 Big 12

What is ESPN-Plus?

ESPN-Plus is the subscription-based streaming service associated with ESPN. The first two rounds of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament will air exclusively on the app. You must purchase ESPN-Plus in order to watch the volleyball matches.

Baylor's top performers

Kills

Ksenia Rakhmanchik — 355

Manuela Bibinbe — 263

Bailey Warren — 216

Victoria Davis — 171

Blocks

Gabrielle Essix — 129

Victoria Davis — 100

Manuela Bibinbe — 87

Ksenia Rakhmanchik — 46

Assists

Harley Kreck — 897

Digs

Morgan Madison — 386

Harley Kreck — 280

Tehani Ulufatu — 235

Ksenia Rakhmanchik — 168

Purdue's top performers

Kills

Kenna Wollard — 521

Grace Heaney — 376

Akasha Anderson — 308

Dior Charles — 138

Blocks

Dior Charles — 129

Grace Heaney — 95

Taylor Anderson — 71

Lindsey Miller — 66

Assists

Taylor Anderson — 1,275

Digs

Ryan McAleer — 424

Taylor Anderson — 256

Grace Heaney — 240

Julia Kane — 235

What's at stake

A trip to the Regional Semifinal is on the line Friday night, as No. 3 Purdue hosts No. 6 Baylor in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. If the Boilermakers are able to take down the Bears, it would be the third straight year in which they have reached the second weekend of the tournament. It would also mark the sixth time in the past seven seasons to make the Regional Semifinal round.

It won't come easy, as Baylor has had a solid season and has plenty of weapons to try to knock off Purdue in Holloway Gymnasium. But the Bears were pushed in their first-round matchup against Arkansas State, and the Boilers cruised to a sweep of Wright State. It should make for a fun night in West Lafayette.

Purdue volleyball hype video

On Thursday morning, Purdue's creative team released a hype video to get fans fired up for the first weekend of the tournament. Here's the trailer, which should get Boilermaker Nation ready for Friday night's match.

