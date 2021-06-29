Big Ten: Sporting News Names Seven Conference Coaches in Top-25 List

Bill Bender from Sporting News revealed the websites' college football coaching rankings ahead of the 2021 season. Seven coaches from the Big Ten cracked the top 25, spearheaded by Ohio State's Ryan Day.

The Big Ten Conference is home to some of the best football programs across the nation, and they are led by a number of the top coaches as well. In a recent article from Sporting News, there were seven Big Ten coaches ranked inside the top 25.

Here's where every head coach in the conference ranked and what was written about them ahead of the 2021 season:

No. 6: Ryan Day, Ohio State

No. 11: James Franklin, Penn State

No. 12: Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern

No. 15: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

No. 17: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin

No. 20: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

No. 21: Tom Allen, Indiana

Ryan Day

"A strong argument can be made for Day as a top-five coach considering the advances the Buckeyes have made in dominating the Big Ten while maintaining the recruiting standard Urban Meyer brought to Columbus. There has not been a drop-off, and Day is the coach we'd bet on to become the next active coach to win a national championship. Expect Day to be in the top five, perhaps even top two, by 2022."

James Franklin

"The Nittany Lions are coming off a disastrous 4-5 season, which knocked Franklin out of our top 10. That took some momentum off a four-year stretch where Penn State had a 42-11 record that would be more conducive to a 12-team Playoff setup. Franklin still consistently puts out the biggest threat to Ohio State on the field in the Big Ten, and that continues to be the elusive next step for the program."

Pat Fitzgerald

"Fitzgerald stayed the course at his alma mater, and the results the last three years have been remarkable.. The Wildcats have won the Big Ten West two of the last three seasons, and a five-year run includes four straight bowl victories. Now, the program has upgraded its facilities. The long-term success is translating into NFL Draft picks, too."

Jim Harbaugh

"Overrated? This is still the right spot for Harbaugh, who took a pay cut in the offseason and still has been unable to catch up to rival Ohio State. The Wolverines were 46-42 in the seven seasons leading up to his arrival. He's been an upgrade, but can the program reach its first Big Ten championship game? How much time does Harbaugh have left? These questions remain in Ann Arbor."

Paul Chryst

"Chryst remains one of the most-reliable coaches in the Big Ten. COVID-19 cancellations threw off the Badgers in a 4-3 season in 2020, but four 10-win seasons and three Big Ten West championships in six years is a solid benchmark to continue building on as playoff expansion nears. Wisconsin will be a playoff regular if that continues."

Kirk Ferentz

"It looked like the longest tenure in the FBS would end, but Ferentz led the Hawkeyes to a 6-2 record in a COVID-shortened season in response. The Hawkeyes are 25-9 the last three seasons, and Iowa is among the Big Ten West favorites in 2021. Ferentz enters his 24th season with the same-old consistent program."

Tom Allen

"Indiana was one of the few heart-warming stories of 2020, and Allen continues to mold a contender in the most unlikely Big Ten outpost. The Hoosiers are 14-7 with an 11-5 record in conference play the last two years. Allen's style is appealing. Indiana has a tougher schedule in 2021. The work never stops."

