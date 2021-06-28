Purdue Football Wide Receiver David Bell Named PFF Third-Team Preseason All-American

David Bell was recognized as a PFF preseason third-team All-American on Monday. In two seasons with Purdue, Bell has appeared in 18 games and registered 139 catches, 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Pro Football Focus released its 2021 preseason All-America team Monday afternoon, and it included Purdue wide receiver David Bell. He was recognized as a third-team preseason All-American.

Bell appeared in all 12 games for the Boilermakers as a freshman and made at least one catch in each contest. He was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and a First-Team Associated Press Freshman All-American selection.

In two seasons with the program, Bell has appeared in 18 games and registered 139 catches, 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns. He is expected to be a 2022 NFL Draft pick.

Stories Related to Purdue Football

PURDUE STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: According to Pro Football Focus, Purdue football faces one of the toughest schedules in the nation. The team will face off against Notre Dame and Ohio State in 2021, among others. CLICK HERE

FOUR 2022 RECRUITS COMMIT TO THE BOILERMAKERS: Four recruits verbally pledged their names to the Purdue football 2022 recruiting class in two days. The Boilermakers now have the 43rd-ranked recruiting class in the country and the 11th in the Big Ten. CLICK HERE

Four recruits verbally pledged their names to the Purdue football 2022 recruiting class in two days. The Boilermakers now have the 43rd-ranked recruiting class in the country and the 11th in the Big Ten. FULL CALACITY AT ROSS-ADE STADIUM: Purdue Athletics announced that Ross-Ade Stadium and Holloway Gym has been authorized for full capacity seating during the upcoming football and volleyball season. All traditional gameday activities will also be permitted. CLICK HERE

Purdue Athletics announced that Ross-Ade Stadium and Holloway Gym has been authorized for full capacity seating during the upcoming football and volleyball season. All traditional gameday activities will also be permitted. PURDUE FOOTBALL OVER/UNDER: FanDuel has released its over/under win totals for the 2021 college football season, and the gambling site once again predicts that Purdue will have a losing season and miss out on a bowl game again. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!