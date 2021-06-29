Big Ten Daily: Wisconsin Quarterback Graham Mertz Showcases Personalized Logo

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz was the first college athlete to unveil a logo ahead of NIL policies, Former Maryland guard Darryl Morsell is headed to Marquette and 2022 recruit Tre Holloman includes three Big Ten programs in his top-six list. Here's the latest from around the conference.

With name, image and likeness policies set to go into effect on July 1, Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz wasted no time taking advantage of potential opportunities.

Mertz posted a video to his Twitter account that featured highlights from last season and ended with the reveal of a personalized, trademarked logo.

The Badgers' signal-caller is the first of what is presumably many collegiate student-athletes that will create their own brand. There have been 20 states that already passed NIL legislation, and while Wisconsin isn't one of them, the Badgers are already ahead of the curve.

Earlier this month, Wisconsin Athletics launched a specifically designed NIL readiness program called YouDub through a partnership with Opendorse. It will help support student-athlete assessment, education and brand development.

Maryland Transfer Darryl Morsell to Play at Marquette

Former Maryland guard Darryl Morsell is returning to college basketball after four years with the Terrapins. However, he's decided to utilize his extra year of eligibility elsewhere.

The 2020-21 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year is transferring to Marquette and will play under coach Shaka Smart.

Last season, Morsell appeared in 30 games for Maryland, including 27 starts. He averaged nine points, four rebounds and a team-high 2.8 assists per game while averaging 29.4 minutes per contest.

"Darryl gave the university of Maryland everything he had for four years and we are eternally grateful for his commitment to our program," Maryland basketball coach Mark Turgeon said on social media. "Due to COVID, he was presented with the unique opportunity to use an extra year of eligibility and he ultimately earned that right."

Morsell registered 17 blocks and 26 steals last season for the Terrapins, and was tasked with defending the opposing team's best perimeter player. His efforts culminated with the 2020-21 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award.

2022 Basketball Prospect Tre Holloman Reveals Top Six

Tre Holloman, a four-star point guard from Cretin Derham Hall High School in Saint Paul, Minnesota, named three Big Ten basketball programs in his top-six list on Monday. Minnesota, Michigan State and Illinois are in consideration alongside Oklahoma State, Marquette and Dayton.

The 6-foot-1 prospect is the top recruit out of Minnesota in the class of 2022 and the No. 8 at his position in the country, according to 247Sports. Holloman is also the No. 52 player in the nation.

Holloman would be the highest-rated recruit for all three of the Big Ten programs on his list. Minnesota and Michigan state each have yet to earn a commitment for the class of 2022, but Illinois holds a pledge from three-star guard Reggie Bass.

Recent Stories From boilermakers Country

DAVID BELL NAMES PFF THIRD-TEAM ALL-AMERICAN: David Bell was recognized as a PFF preseason third-team All-American on Monday. In two seasons with Purdue, Bell has appeared in 18 games and registered 139 catches, 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns. CLICK HERE

David Bell was recognized as a PFF preseason third-team All-American on Monday. In two seasons with Purdue, Bell has appeared in 18 games and registered 139 catches, 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns. PURDUE TO PLAY FLORIDA STATE IN BIG TEN/ACC CHALLENGE: The Big Ten/ACC Challenge pairings were announced, and Purdue basketball will host Florida State at Mackey Arena on Nov. 30. The Boilermakers own the Big Ten's best record in the event at 11-9. CLICK HERE

The Big Ten/ACC Challenge pairings were announced, and Purdue basketball will host Florida State at Mackey Arena on Nov. 30. The Boilermakers own the Big Ten's best record in the event at 11-9. ZACH EDEY MAKES CANADA U-19 TEAM: Purdue basketball player Zach Edey was selected for the Canada U-19 team. He'll join teammates Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst — who both made the USA team — in competing for a gold medal in the FIBA U-19 World Cup in Latvia. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball player Zach Edey was selected for the Canada U-19 team. He'll join teammates Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst — who both made the USA team — in competing for a gold medal in the FIBA U-19 World Cup in Latvia. IVEY'S U-19 NUMBER REVEALED: Purdue basketball players Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst were selected for the USA U-19 team. Ivey will wear No. 9 for the group while playing in Latvia. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!