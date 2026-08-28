Biggest Questions Purdue Football Still Faces Before Season Opener vs. Indiana State

It feels like it just started yesterday, but fall camp is officially in the books in West Lafayette. After three weeks on the practice field, Purdue will now turn its attention to game-week preparations as it hosts Indiana State on Sept. 4 for its season opener.

Fall camp answered some questions we had about the Boilermakers entering the second year of the Barry Odom era, but there are still a few things we don't know about this team. We may learn a little more in Week 1, but some things could remain a mystery until Sept. 12 when Wake Forest comes to town.

These are just a few big questions we still have after Purdue's fall camp concluded this week.

What does the depth at tight end look like?

Purdue Boilermakers tight end Luca Puccinelli (85) celebrates after making a catch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

George Burhenn will be Purdue's starting tight end this season, but what is the depth like behind him? How confident is the staff in the depth in that room? The season-ending injury to Kylan Fox was a huge blow at the position, as Burhenn is now the only experienced tight end on the roster.

Although Burhenn says he feels great, Purdue probably doesn't want to overwork its starter and top tight end because of his injury history, especially early in the season. Is there a guy behind him the Boilers can rely on when the veteran isn't on the field?

Is this a Big Ten offensive line?

Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Ethan Trent (76) lines up. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So much of Purdue's season hinges on the offensive line. There's no question that Odom and the staff upgraded in the trenches from last year, but can this group compete at a high level consistently in the Big Ten?

Starting left tackle Joey Tanona missed spring practice and was sidelined through fall camp with an injury, limiting his reps since last season. Odom said he'll be ready for Week 1, but his health is a bit of a concern. The Boilers also have an anchor at center with Boaz Stanley.

Tanona and Stanley are anchors up front, but there are still some questions surrounding the other three positions.

How many pass rushers can play?

Southern Illinois Salukis quarterback DJ Williams (1) is tackled by Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Breeon Ishmail (58). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rush ends coach Jake Trump and Odom have both said that they feel comfortable rotating six guys at defensive end. That could mean one of two things heading into the season:

Purdue is confident each of those guys can produce at a high level Nobody has separated himself from the rest of the pack.

If all six of Purdue's defensive ends can pressure the quarterback consistently, then having that many players in a rotation is a good problem. However, if the staff doesn't see much separation and doesn't know who is capable of providing consistent reps, it will be a major area of concern.

Much like Purdue's offensive line question, this is one we probably won't know much about until the Week 2 clash with Wake Forest.

Is Jacobo Echeverria Lozano ready as a true freshman?

A football sits on the goal line on Saturday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jacobo Echeverria Lozano will be Purdue's field goal kicker to start the season, beating out Seth Turner. Is the true freshman ready for that pressure? That's an impossible question to answer after fall camp.

Lozano spoke confidently about his abilities when he was asked about winning the starting job. But kicking in fall camp and performing in front of 60,000-plus fans are two completely different things. It could be quite intimidating for a rookie.

The good news for Lozano is that Purdue should be able to get him plenty of reps against Indiana State, whether that's via PATs or field goal attempts. That might settle the nerves early this season.

Can the secondary cut down on explosive plays?

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Hudauri Hines (4) celebrates an incomplete pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allowing explosive passing plays was a huge issue for Purdue last season. That has to be a top priority for the Boilermakers this season. Additions from the transfer portal reinforced this year's secondary, giving Odom's squad more size, length and playmaking ability.

The secondary is full of players who have experience on the field. Defensive coordinator Kevin Kane wants his defense to attack, take more chances and create more turnovers. Is this group capable of living up to that expectation, or will those risks result in more explosive plays for opposing offenses?

On paper, Purdue's defensive backs are a significant upgrade from last season. But there is still a question about this group's speed and whether it can stay in front of opposing receivers.

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