Purdue Settles on Kicking Situation to Start 2026 Season

It took all fall camp to come to a decision, but Purdue knows how it will handle kicking responsibilities for the 2026 season. Special teams coach James Shibest revealed how the Boilermakers will move forward, at least for the first game of the year.

True freshman Jacobo Echeverria Lozano will handle Purdue's field goal kicking and extra point attempts to open the season. Returner Seth Turner will be the kickoff specialist for the season.

"Jacobo is working with the ones right now," Shibest told reporters. "He's been the most consistent guy. I think we've got two guys capable going into a game, which is a good thing."

When Lozano trots onto the field on Sept. 4 against Indiana State, he will be attempting his first field goal or PAT at the college level. Shibest said it may take some time for the true freshman to settle in, but he's confident the rookie will settle into his role.

"We may have to go through a few growing pains early, but we feel very confident in him," Shibest said. "The more he's out there doing it with our guys, the more comfortable he'll get."

Lozano's career-long in a high school game was from 48 yards out. However, he said he feels confident from any range on the football field.

More than anything, though, Lozano is looking forward to the opportunity to help Purdue this fall. He says the competition with Turner has helped him grow as a player.

"It's been heavy competition all summer, and I'm just grateful to be in the position I'm in," Lozano said. "I feel like I've been consistent throughout [fall camp]. It's been very competitive, which helps."

An explosive return game?

Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Xavier Townsend (4). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue hasn't just settled its kicking competition; it also has some answers in the return game. Transfers Xavier Townsend and Travis Terrell Jr. are the two expected to be major factors for the Boilermakers.

Shibest said both Townsend and Terrell are capable of returning kickoffs and punts this year. He likes the speed, vision and elusiveness that both guys have to offer.

"I think we can be more explosive," Shibest said. "The return game is going to depend on who has the ball. We still have to be great decision-makers and ball-security guys, but I just think we have a chance to make some bigger plays with those guys."

The Boilermakers are looking for more explosiveness in every aspect of the game. If Townsend and Terrell can provide that spark on kickoff and punt returns, it will help Purdue win field-position battles.

The special teams unit was one concern that was overlooked during the offseason after Purdue lost its starting kicker and punter from the 2025 campaign. There may be some rough patches in the kicking game, but Shibest is confident in both Lozano as the kicker and the return game.

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