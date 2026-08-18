Two Purdue Offensive Linemen Who Can Benefit in Absence of Joey Tanona

Projected starting left tackle Joey Tanona is nursing a sprained ankle in fall camp, leaving Purdue's offensive line without its ankle for a period of time. While injuries are never a good thing, the absence of the senior tackle creates an opportunity for two other Boilermakers battling in the trenches.

While Tanona remains sidelined, offensive line coach Zach Crabtree must find players who can fill his large shoes. His absence allows senior Jude McCoskey and sophomore Nuku Mafi to get some important reps with the veteran out.

Tanona missed spring practice while recovering from shoulder surgery, which allowed McCoskey and Mafi to get several reps with the first unit. This will allow either or both to get even more practice with that first group ahead of the season opener against Indiana State on Sept. 4.

Tanona is expected to return to practice by the week of the first game.

Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Jude McCoskey (72) signals a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nuku Mafi, sophomore

Mafi is the most experienced left tackle on Purdue's roster behind Tanona. He started in all 12 games at Oklahoma State last season, 11 at left tackle and one at right tackle. Per GoldandBlack.com's Tom Dienhart, he's the one who has been stepping in with the first team since Tanona suffered the ankle sprain.

During the spring, Mafi was getting several reps at the right tackle spot. His versatility is an asset to Purdue, especially in this situation. He has a 6-foot-4, 325-pound frame and has a full year of starting experience under his belt. Getting more reps with the first team at the left tackle spot will only have him more polished when the season kicks off next month.

The sophomore is one of several players vying for a starting spot up front. It's possible we could see him at both the right and left tackle spots during the season, depending on situations that arise.

Jude McCoskey, senior

McCoskey is another player with left tackle experience and was the guy who replaced Tanona at that position when he was sidelined during spring practice. He played in 11 games last year, but only saw 33 snaps along the offensive line.

Before he transferred to Purdue, McCoskey was an 11-game starter at left tackle for Indiana State. In 2023, he played both the left and right tackle positions for the Sycamores. Like Mafi, he's capable of playing both spots in the trenches. He has Big Ten size at 6-foot-8, 310 pounds, but still must refine some things to provide the Boilers with what they need up front.

Purdue is still trying to figure out its rotation with the offensive line in 2026. McCoskey could figure into that equation at either tackle position, especially now that he's been with the program and working in Josh Henson's offense for more than a year now. Extra reps with the first- and second-team offensive lines will benefit the veteran lineman.

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