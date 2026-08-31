Biggest Takeaways From Purdue Coach Barry Odom's Week 1 Press Conference

Purdue's first game of the 2026 season is just days away. The Boilermakers open the year on Friday, hosting Indiana State under the lights at Ross-Ade Stadium. Head coach Barry Odom seems to have much more confidence in his team this fall.

Odom held his first press conference of the season on Monday. Here are a few key takeaways as the Boilers prepare to open the 2026 campaign on Friday.

No new injury updates

Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Joey Tanona (79) lines up for a drill. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Odom didn't provide any injury updates on Monday. When he was asked specifically about starting left tackle Joey Tanona, who has missed time with an ankle injury, he said there was no news on his status.

"You guys have done plenty on injuries; I'd rather not disclose any of that," Odom said. "We don't have to put an injury report out this week. I would expect us all except [tight end] Kylan Fox and [defensive back] Raderrion Daniels to be active."

Purdue has made it through fall camp relatively healthy, though Tanona's absence would be significant for the Boilers. Other than the left tackle, the Boilers appear to be in good shape on the health front heading into the season opener.

Confidence in the wide receivers

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Jesse Watson (10) runs the ball. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

From the start of winter conditioning in January to game week, Odom believes the wide receiver position is the one that has shown the most progress. This was a unit that needed some serious upgrades after the 2025 campaign, and it sounds like Odom is pleased with the weapons he has on the outside.

"I think they've made the most growth since January," Odom said. "I think we've got some instant playmakers at those spots. We have to find creative ways to get them the football, and we have a number of guys who can line up at different spots and maybe create mismatches in certain situations."

Purdue brought in several receivers from the transfer portal, including Xavier Townsend (Iowa State), Bisi Owens (Penn), Asaad Waseem (FAU) and Jaylan Hornsby (Syracuse). The Boilermakers also return De'Nylon Morrissette, Chauncey Magwood, Jalil Hall, Corey Smith and Jesse Watson. Freshman Brandon Kinsey is also earning a lot of praise.

This is a deep group, and one that needs to make drastic improvements from last season to help Purdue's offense move down the field.

More confident entering this season

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) hands the ball off to running back Antonio Harris (22). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All summer and through fall camp, Odom has talked about the confidence he has in this year's team. Not only does this team have more talent and a deeper roster, but they've also been working together since winter. He believes this group is primed for much more success than what Purdue had last season.

"A lot more confidence in what we have as an organization," Odom said. "My players have given me a lot of confidence. Just in how they've worked, their willingness to be great teammates and be selfless, pour into the process; they're hungry and excited to get the season started."

Friday night's game against Indiana State will be the first test against an opponent, so it may provide us with a glimpse of what Odom has seen over the last eight months. Really, though, we still won't know much about this team until at least Week 2, when Wake Forest comes to town.

Purdue preparing for the warm temperatures

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One factor Purdue can't control about Friday night's game is the weather. Friday's temperatures in West Lafayette are expected to hit 90 degrees, with a kickoff temperature of 86 degrees.

"I think one thing that gets minimized early in the season — you can be in great shape, and no matter what the weather is, the only way to be in game shape is to go play the game," Odom said. "We understand the temps will be a little warmer on Friday night than what it's been in our morning practices ... I do feel very confident in the job that our strength staff, sports medicine staff, nutrition staff have done to prepare us for these moments."

Fans and players alike should prepare for warmer temperatures on Friday night at Ross-Ade Stadium. The one relief is that the game will be played under the lights and not beneath the sun.

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