Why Success in Barry Odom's Second Season at Purdue is Critical

Labeling Barry Odom's second season at Purdue as a "critical year" may sound unfair, but it's true. In today's era of college football, if you're not moving forward, you're falling behind. The Boilermakers can't afford to stumble any longer.

The facts are well known in West Lafayette: Purdue hasn't won a Big Ten game in two seasons. It hasn't won a game on the road since September 2023 (Virginia Tech). The media has projected the Boilers to finish last in the conference for a third consecutive season.

Odom understands the importance of digging Purdue out of the Big Ten's cellar and fielding a competitive team this fall. If the program can start climbing out of that massive hole this year, the opportunities moving forward will open. If the Boilers remain at the bottom of the well, the program will drown.

Purdue doesn't have to be in the College Football Playoff conversation to make progress. Heck, it doesn't even need to reach a bowl game. But it does have to end its Big Ten losing streak and play games with some consequence late in the year.

There are a few reasons why this year is so important for Odom and his team.

Gain momentum in recruiting

Lawrence North Wildcats Izayveon Moore (3) runs the ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Purdue has actually done well on the recruiting front considering the circumstances. The Boilers already have 16 players committed in the 2027 class, including a pair of four-star talents: wide receiver Trenton Yancey and safety Kaleb Elkins.

What progress Odom and his staff have made on the high school recruiting front would evaporate with another poor season. It could result in several players decommitting from the program and leave the Boilers scrambling in the offseason.

Additionally, the program needs to continue to appeal to players on the transfer market. Purdue upgraded at several positions in the offseason, primarily because of Odom's vision. If the Boilermakers don't make at least marginal progress, West Lafayette won't be an appealing destination for those prospects.

Purdue also needs to have success to retain its top talent. If the Boilers trudge through another woeful year, there's a good chance the best players explore new opportunities in the offseason.

Have a product to sell

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom looks up at the video board. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New athletic director Tommy McClelland is charged with generating new revenue streams for the athletic department. That would be a much easier sell to potential sponsors and donors if Purdue is having success on the football field.

McClelland said he'll explore every possible avenue to help bring revenue into Purdue's athletic department. It's a necessity in today's era of college sports. The No. 1 product at every school is the football program, which is why it's imperative for the Boilermakers to have a strong product.

If Purdue finds success this fall, McClelland can make the pitch that the program is trending in the right direction. If the Boilers are still at the bottom of the Big Ten, it's going to be difficult to sell sponsorship opportunities.

247Sports reported that Purdue is operating with a budget under $20 million for its football program. The Boilers likely won't compete at the very top of the league, but it can have a more competitive budget with success in 2026.

Reinvigorate the fans

Purdue Boilermakers running back Antonio Harris (22) scores a touchdown as fans cheer. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just two years ago, Purdue sold out its season tickets with over 42,000 purchases for the 2024 campaign. It was the best year for season-ticket sales in nearly two decades. Fans have supported the program recently.

Losing 18 straight Big Ten games and going three seasons without a postseason appearance has forced some to reconsider their investment. It's hard to blame anyone with an "I'll believe it when I see it" mentality after the past two years.

If Odom can prove that Purdue is a formidable program again, fans will gobble up season tickets again. Not only does that help the team create a home-field advantage, but it will also benefit the program's bottom line.

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