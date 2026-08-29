What Purdue's Fall Camp Told Us About Coach Barry Odom's Vision

Barry Odom has much more confidence in his team as he enters his second year at the helm in West Lafayette. After a 2-10 campaign a year ago, the Purdue head coach is expecting the program to take some big steps forward in 2026.

Fall camp is in the books, and while there are still some questions that remain unanswered, there's at least a vision for this year's team. What should everyone expect to see from the Boilermakers this fall?

There are a few things that stood out from Purdue's three weeks on the practice field.

An attacking style of defense

Purdue linebacker Charles Correa (5) sacks Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The word "attack" was mentioned more than a dozen times by players and coaches throughout fall camp. It will be Purdue's identity under defensive coordinator Kevin Kane, and it's a style that Odom embraces.

Expect Purdue to bring pressure from its edge rushers often, hoping to force quarterbacks into quick decisions. The interior defensive line has one goal: getting into the backfield at all costs. The linebackers will play fast and try to get downhill as well.

Purdue's hope is to stop the run at the line of scrimmage and put pressure on the quarterback. Odom said that not every play has to result in a sack, but rather force opponents to make quick decisions.

As for the secondary, Kane wants to create more turnovers. Defensive backs are going to be more aggressive when the ball is in the air. That could result in some explosive plays throughout the year, but the Boilers are also expecting to haul in more interceptions than last season.

Emphasis on establishing the run

Purdue Boilermakers running back Antonio Harris (22) runs the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Odom's offensive philosophy hasn't changed since he first arrived at Purdue. He wants to build a strong offensive line and establish the rushing attack, which will ultimately open things up through the air for quarterback Ryan Browne.

Purdue did a lot during the offseason to address its issues in the run game. The Boilers added five offensive linemen and three running backs through the transfer portal, hoping it results in more production on the ground.

The Boilers feel like they have a strong "thunder and lightning" punch with Fame Ijeboi and Travis Terrell Jr. in the backfield. They also believe the offensive line is ahead of where it was last fall.

Purdue's offense may not follow the old-school "three yards and a cloud of dust" model, but it's going to be a big part of this team's identity.

Hardest-playing team in college football

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom stands on the sidelines. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Purdue opened fall camp, Odom made one thing clear: he wants the Boilermakers to be the "hardest-playing team" in college football this year. It's the one thing each player can control every single week.

"It's our goal, and I'm not afraid to say it out loud: I want to be the hardest-playing team in college football," Odom said. "The only person who decides that is who's looking back at you in the mirror. It's up to us."

After going 2-10 last year, Purdue fans are obviously hopeful to see progress. But they also want to see a group that plays hard every single snap in 2026. That's Odom's goal as well.

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