Boiler Banter: Please, Purdue, Show Us Something vs. Oregon State
All offseason, coach Ryan Walters talked about how Purdue came into the season with a big chip on its shoulder. Last Saturday, the Boilermakers performed like a cheap, off-brand bag of potato chips, crumbling into one million pieces under the slightest bit of pressure.
I've covered Purdue and the Big Ten for over a decade now, and Saturday's 66-7 loss to Notre Dame was among the worst efforts I've ever witnessed. And, yes, I was around for the Darrell Hazell era.
"We didn't tackle well today, but we made up for it by not blocking."
That quote from former NFL coach John McKay was applicable to what we witnessed at Ross-Ade Stadium over the weekend.
Pathetic? Pitiful? Putrid? I don't know what the "P" logo stood for last weekend, but it certainly wasn't "Purdue" and definitely wasn't "Pride."
The most frustrating part of the whole situation? Walters mentioned during his weekly press conference that the matchup against Notre Dame had been circled on his calendar for months. He spoke admirably about the team's attitude and energy heading into the game.
"This group is hungry. They're pissed off. We've got a chip on our shoulder, and we've got a lot of belief. That's a recipe I feel really confident in," Walters said in his radio show last week.
You couldn't find that attitude with a microscope on Saturday.
There is no shame in losing to a ranked Notre Dame team — even though that game means an awful lot to those in Boilermaker Nation. Getting slapped around in front of a home crowd? Unacceptable.
Saturday was as ugly as it gets — and that's putting it politely. Now, Purdue must put that game in the rearview mirror and trudge forward. It's time to learn from the embarrassment, correct the mistakes and show us something against Oregon State in Corvallis.
And I do mean show us something.
Walters spoke a lot about the improvement he's seen from his squad in spring practice and fall camp. He's talked about having a deeper, more skilled roster. He's mentioned the "chip on our shoulder" many times.
None of those words mean anything after getting steamrolled 66-7.
It's a small sample size, but so far, Purdue hasn't backed up Walters' preseason comments. You can highlight the 49-0 win over Indiana State if you'd like, but pummeling an FCS team — one that had a 3-19 record n the previous two seasons — is the equivalent of bodybuilder beating a 10-year-old in a power-lifting competition.
As Purdue prepares for Oregon State this week, Walters continues to express a lot of confidence in his team's resolve. He's eager to get back on the field and rinse the bitter taste of the worst loss in program history out of his mouth.
"I can’t wait for Saturday. I embrace struggle. I embrace adversity," Walters said. "This team will as well. So I’m excited to see how we respond and fully expect us to respond the right way.”
Will those words travel to Corvallis? Can Purdue back up the comments made by its coach?
Purdue was picked to finish dead last in the Big Ten in multiple preseason polls. At the time, I didn't think that would be the case. Now, I'm beginning to question it — and I'm not alone.
Maybe the Boilers played the wrong team on the wrong day last week. Perhaps brighter days are ahead. It's a long season and Purdue can still turn the doubt into belief.
It all has to start in Corvallis on Saturday night. A lot of us have to see it to believe it.
