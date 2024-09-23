Ryan Walters Provides Injury Update on Purdue DB Nyland Green Ahead of Nebraska Game
Purdue's secondary may be getting some much-needed assistance for Saturday's game against Nebraska. Coach Ryan Walters is optimistic that transfer cornerback Nyland Green will return to the field this weekend.
During his weekly press conference on Monday, Walters said he "expects" Green to be available for the Boilermakers on Saturday. He missed the first three games due to injury.
When asked what Green brings to the secondary in terms of performance and attitude, Walters simply said, "A ton. He helps out a ton."
Green transferred to Purdue after spending three seasons at Georgia. He played in 26 career games with the Bulldogs, accounted for 12 tackles and two pass break-ups while in Athens. He was one of four players from Georgia to transfer to Purdue in the offseason, along with edge rusher CJ Madden and wide receivers CJ Smth and De'Nylon Morrissette.
Purdue's last two weeks have been ugly on the field. The Boilermakers lost a 66-7 game to Notre Dame at Ross-Ade Stadium on Sept. 14. On Saturday, Purdue fell 38-21 to Oregon State.
Now, Purdue enters conference play with a 1-2 record and will host a much-improved Nebraska squad in West Lafayette this weekend.
Through the first four weeks of the season, Purdue's defense ranks last in the Big Ten in points allowed, total yards and rushing yards. The Boilers are also last in turnover margin and have yet to force a takeaway in three games.
Adding Green to the depth chart won't fix all of that, but his presence is certainly needed on the field in West Lafayette.
