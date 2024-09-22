Opening Spread Released for Purdue vs. Nebraska
Purdue will once again be an underdog when it takes the field on Saturday against Nebraska. The Huskers opened as a 9.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel.com.
Saturday's game will be Purdue's first Big Ten contest of the 2024 campaign. The Boilers are 1-2 on the season, defeating Indiana State to open the year and suffering losses to Notre Dame and Oregon State.
Nebraska began Big Ten play on Friday, dropping an overtime contest to Illinois. The Cornhuskers are now 3-1 on the season with an 0-1 mark in the conference.
This weekend's game will be the 13th meeting between Purdue and Nebraska. The all-time series is tied 6-6. The Huskers defeated the Boilers 31-14 in 2023 at Memorial Stadium. Purdue has won four of the last six matchups.
Both Ryan Walters (Purdue) and Matt Rhule (Nebraska) are in their second seasons with their respective programs. Last season, the Boilermakers finished the year with a 4-8 record while the Huskers concluded the season at 5-7.
With Purdue and Nebraska both losing last weekend, both programs are in need of a win on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.
