Purdue Running Back Devin Mockobee Hits Impressive Career Milestone
Devin Mockobee proved to be a bright spot for Purdue during Saturday night's 38-21 loss to Oregon State. The junior running back eclipsed an impressive career milestone, joining elite Boilermaker company.
Mockobee rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries Saturday night, eclipsing the 2,000-yard mark for his career. He became just the 14th player in Purdue history to hit that milestone.
Saturday night's performance marked the first time this season that Mockobee has rushed for 100 yards in a game. He piled up 89 yards on 11 carries against Indiana State in the opener and was held to just 19 yards on nine attempts against Notre Dame.
Through three games this season, Mockobee has rushed for 276 yards and a touchdown on 36 carries. He's averaging 7.7 yards per carry.
Mockobee was Purdue's leading rusher each of the last two seasons. He accounted for 807 yards and six touchdowns during the 2023 season as the Boilers finished with a 4-8 record.
As a walk-on freshman in 2022, Mockobee had an impressive campaign, piling up 968 yards and nine touchdowns on 195 carries. He was a key member of Purdue's Big Ten West-winning squad that season.
With more than 2,000 rushing yards, Mockobee joins a club that includes all-time greats such as Mike Alstott, Kory Sheets, Otis Armstrong, Leroy Keyes, Scott Dierking and Markell Jones.
Mockobee will look to add to his career total on Saturday as Purdue hosts Nebraska for Homecoming. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET at Ross-Ade Stadium.
