Depth at Linebacker Running Thin as Purdue Football Looks to Overcome Injuries

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Linebacker Kieren Douglas was responsible for Purdue's only takeaway in a road victory over Illinois last Saturday, corralling a tipped ball that set up the Boilermakers for a field goal in the fourth quarter.

The team escaped Champaign, Ill., with a 31-24 win, but after the sixth-year senior made one of his most significant plays of the season, he came up injured and had to be helped off the Memorial Stadium field.

"He's probably unlikely," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said of Douglas' status this week as the team prepares to play Northwestern in its final home game of the 2022 season.

Brohm would not disclose the severity of the injury, stating that it was a "lower extremity" issue. Douglas needed the support of two people to make it to the sideline, unable to put weight on his right leg. He has recorded 25 total tackles while appearing in all 10 games for the Boilermakers this season.

Douglas — a 6-foot-2, 240-pound linebacker from Pickerington, Ohio — has been dealing with knee issues throughout the year. Last week's interception against the Fighting Illini was just the second of his career.

If he is unable to suit up, the team will likely turn to linebacker Jacob Wahlberg to fill the void. The redshirt junior has seen an increased role for the Boilermakers, making 28 tackles on the year while recording an interception and a forced fumble.

The Purdue defense is coming off a stout performance against Illinois, holding star running back Chase Brown to just 98 yards on the ground. It was the lowest rushing output of the season for the nation's leading ball carrier. The team will welcome another talented back to Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday in the form of Northwestern's Evan Hull.

Junior linebacker Clyde Washington also exited the game against the Fighting Illini and was unable to return. The Medford, N.J., native has 14 tackles and an interception for the Boilermakers this season while also being a heavy contributor on special teams.

With injuries mounting in the defense's second level, Purdue may turn to linebackers Ben Kreul and Yanni Karlaftis for added playing time in the final two weeks of the regular season.

Kreul has made one appearance on defense this season, making two tackles in a 56-0 win over Indiana State. Karlaftis recently made the move to linebacker after transitioning to the defensive line in the offseason.

"Clyde will probably be out for a while," Brohm said. "So, yes, we are going to be thinner than we would like to be. We have to get some backups ready to go just in case, because that is a concern."

