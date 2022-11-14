Ricardo Allen to Serve as Honorary Captain for Purdue Football's Game Against Northwestern

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue football program will welcome former player Ricardo Allen to Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday as an honorary captain when the team takes on Northwestern.

Allen, who spent four years with the Boilermakers from 2010–2013, was a two-time All-Big Ten honoree at safety. He tallied 250 tackles, including 14.5 for loss, during his college career.

Appearing in 50 career games at Purdue, Allen recorded 13 interceptions, which ranks second in program history. He returned four back for touchdowns to go along with 22 pass deflections in the secondary. The 5-foot-9 defensive back was twice named second-team All-Big Ten, which came during his sophomore (2011) and junior (2012) seasons.

The four-year starter would later be selected in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, going No. 147 overall to the Atlanta Falcons. Allen played eight seasons at the professional level and made two Super Bowl appearances.

Nov 17, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen (37) reacts in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. © Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

As a member of the Falcons, Allen was part of a 34-28 overtime loss in Super Bowl LI to the New England Patriots. Last season, he made his second Super Bowl appearance when the Cincinnati Bengals played the Los Angeles Rams but was once again defeated.

Allen announced his retirement from the league one week after the 23-20 loss. During his NFL career, he registered 355 total tackles, 26 pass deflections, 11 interceptions, one sack and one fumble recovery. Allen now serves as a special teams assistant for the Miami Dolphins.

Saturday's matchup between the Boilermakers and Wildcats is scheduled to kick off at noon ET, and the game will be broadcast on FS1.

What Jeff Brohm Said Ahead of Matchup With Northwestern: Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm met with the media Monday ahead of the team's final home game of the season. It will welcome Northwestern to Ross-Ade Stadium, and the two programs are scheduled to kick off at noon ET on Saturday. CLICK HERE

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm met with the media Monday ahead of the team's final home game of the season. It will welcome Northwestern to Ross-Ade Stadium, and the two programs are scheduled to kick off at noon ET on Saturday. Purdue Opens as Heavy Favorite Against Northwestern: Purdue enters this week as a 19.5-point favorite in a matchup against Northwestern. The two teams are scheduled to kick off at noon ET at Ross-Ade Stadium, marking the final home game for the Boilermakers this season. CLICK HERE

Purdue enters this week as a 19.5-point favorite in a matchup against Northwestern. The two teams are scheduled to kick off at noon ET at Ross-Ade Stadium, marking the final home game for the Boilermakers this season. Purdue Keeps Big Ten West Hopes Alive, Defeats Illinois 31-24: Purdue held Illinois star running back Chase Brown to 98 yards on the ground and mustered enough yards against a stingy defense to escape Memorial Stadium with a win. The Boilermakers are still in the race for the top of the Big Ten West with two games left. CLICK HERE

Purdue held Illinois star running back Chase Brown to 98 yards on the ground and mustered enough yards against a stingy defense to escape Memorial Stadium with a win. The Boilermakers are still in the race for the top of the Big Ten West with two games left. Aidan O'Connell Makes Plays With His Legs Against Fighting Illini: In a 31-24 win over Illinois on Saturday, Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell ran for a career-high 33 yards on two carries. Both rushing attempts sparked touchdown drives for the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE

In a 31-24 win over Illinois on Saturday, Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell ran for a career-high 33 yards on two carries. Both rushing attempts sparked touchdown drives for the Boilermakers. Purdue, Illinois Photo Gallery: Purdue football captured an upset victory over Illinois on the road Saturday, forcing a tie atop the Big Ten West Standings. Recap the action from the Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., with our photo gallery. CLICK HERE

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.