8 Returning Purdue Football Players With the Most to Prove This Season

Let's be honest, everyone in West Lafayette has something to prove entering the 2026 college football season. After going 2-10 and failing to win a Big Ten game, everyone from the coaching staff to the freshmen is carrying around a boulder-sized chip on their shoulders.

Some players have more to prove than others, though. With fall camp around the corner, we thought we'd highlight some of the returning Boilermakers who would like to have a big year in 2026 to help the program get back on track.

Ryan Browne, QB

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Browne enters his second season as Purdue's full-time starter with plenty to prove. That's partly just because of the nature of playing the quarterback position for a major college football program. There are also expectations that he will make a giant leap in terms of his production from the 2025 campaign.

When the 2025 season ended, Purdue opted against pursuing a quarterback in the transfer portal. Odom expressed full confidence and belief in Browne as the team's starter, even comparing him to former Missouri gunslinger Drew Lock. He also said that Browne received too much criticism at times last season for mistakes made in the passing game.

Purdue is expected to have a better offensive line and more playmakers at the skill positions. With more talent surroudning him and a full year in Josh Henson's offense, Browne is expected to perform at a high level for the Boilermakers.

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissette (8) smiles. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Entering his third year at Purdue, Morrissette hasn't had the breakout season that was anticipated after transferring from Georgia. He totaled 11 receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns in 2024. Last year, an injury kept him sidelined for the entire season.

Purdue believes that Morrissette can open up things in the passing game because of his skill and speed. Having him healthy would provide Browne with an excellent target on the outside.

Morrissette spoke highly about the improved wide receiver room while at Big Ten Media Days. He's also eager to get back on the field and show that he can be a significant contributor for the offense.

George Burhenn, TE

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Phillip Dunnam (6) tackles Purdue Boilermakers tight end George Burhenn (81). | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Injuries have really derailed Burhenn's career during his time in West Lafayette. Purdue has lacked a reliable target at tight end and someone who can provide Browne with an option in third-down passing situations.

Burhenn has shown flashes of explosiveness and the ability to be a reliable player in the offense. Odom says that the junior tight end is capable of catching passes, blocking or even lining up at wide receiver. That's the type of versatility he brings to the field.

Prior to suffering an injury in 2025, Burhenn caught nine passes for 94 yards. If he can stay healthy for an entire season, he can be one of Purdue's most productive offensive weapons in 2026.

TJ Lindsey, DL

Purdue Boilermakers defensive lineman TJ Lindsey (13) adjusts his mouthguard. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lindsey is another Boilermaker whose season was cut short in 2025 because of injury. He played in the first three games before missing the rest of the year, ending the season with five tackles and a tackle for loss.

A big defensive tackle, Lindsey is a player who can clog up the middle of the defensive line and help Purdue get a good push up front. The Boilermakers struggled to stop the run last fall, and there's no question that his absence was a big part of those failures.

Like many positions, Purdue feels it upgraded at defensive line through the portal. Lindsey will have more competition, but can still show that he's one of the top run stoppers in West Lafayette.

CJ Madden, DE

Purdue Boilermakers linebacker CJ Madden (8) warms up. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another former transfer from Georgia, Madden came to Purdue with high expectations in 2024. He played in all 12 games and made eight starts for the Boilers last fall, but didn't have the impact expected of him.

Madden was expected to be Purdue's best player off the edge last season, but he ended the year with 16 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack. As he prepares for his senior year, he's looking to make a much bigger splash and put more pressure on the quarterback.

Madden has the skills to make a huge impact for the Boilermakers in pass-rushing situations. Having more talent around him could help his cause, but he's another player who could have a breakout year.

Hudauri Hines, DB

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Hudauri Hines (4) celebrates an incomplete pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2025 season was one with ups and downs for Hines. He finished the year with 33 tackles, nine passes defended and an interception while starting in 11 of 12 games for the Boilers. There were games when he looked like Purdue's top defensive back on the field. In other moments, he was responsible for giving up huge passing plays.

Hines wasn't alone, as Purdue's secondary struggled the entire season. Still, there's plenty of room for improvement for the third-year player out of Indianapolis.

With new defensive coordinator Kevin Kane preaching takeaways this fall, Hines can be more opportunistic in his approach. Plus, this will be his second season in a starting role, which could result in a major jump.

Antonio Harris, RB

Purdue Boilermakers running back Antonio Harris (22) rushes the football. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue's rushing attack struggled tremendously in 2025, especially when Devin Mockobee went down. Harris finished the year with 305 yards and two touchdowns on 69 carries, but was limited in opportunities until late in the year.

Odom wanted to improve the running back room and brought in Jerrick Gibson (Texas), Fame Ijeboi (Minnesota) and Travis Terrell Jr. (Jackson State) to add depth and skill. Even with those additions, Harris wants to prove that he can be a key player out of the backfield.

Where will Harris fall on the depth chart? Will he see a significant number of touches this fall? He's a player who has a lot to prove because of the talent around him in the running back room.

Joey Tanona, OT

Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Joey Tanona (79) lines up for a drill. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although Tanona was a 12-game starter at left tackle and seems to have that job anchored down again in 2026, he's still not a player receiving a ton of attention in the Big Ten. The former four-star prospect would love to change that and potentially become an NFL-caliber offensive lineman.

Tanona played in 10 games at Purdue in 2024 and all 12 last season. He brings great size and experience. With better pieces around him, the 6-foot-5, 310-pound lineman could really flourish.

Having a full year of starting experience under his belt should help, as well.

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