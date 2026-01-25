Barry Odom Confident in Ryan Browne, Compares Him to Former 2nd Round Draft Pick

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Ryan Browne is the guy Barry Odom wants leading Purdue's offense in 2026. Last season may not have gone according to plan, but the head coach still has the utmost faith and belief in his quarterback heading into next year.

During this transfer portal cycle, Purdue added more than 20 players to its roster for the 2026 campaign. None of those individuals were quarterbacks, though, meaning the Boilermakers will move forward with the guys currently in that room.

At the head of that group is Browne, who started all 12 games last season. After a 2-10 campaign, some though Odom might look for a new leader under center, but the head coach hasn't wavered on his belief in the rising junior.

"I want it said from as high as a mountaintop as I can be on, I believe in Ryan Browne," Odom said. "The development, the things I saw him do: arm talent, the ability to make throws, his football IQ. He can win in this conference, I believe that."

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) passes. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Browne finished the 2025 season throwing for 2,153 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He completed 59% of his passes and also accounted for four rushing touchdowns, as well.

Odom acknowledged that Browne still needs to improve and that it's Purdue's job to develop him. But he also sees a lot of potential in the quarterback, comparing him to one of his former players at Missouri.

"I had a quarterback at the University of Missouri named Drew Lock," Odom said. "I hate doing comparisons, but I'm going to in this situation because I believe what I've seen. There are similar arm talent and traits between Drew and Ryan."

Lock was a quarterback for the Tigers from 2015 through 2018, throwing for more than 12,000 yards and 99 touchdowns during his career. He threw for an NCAA-high 44 touchdowns in 2017 and was selected by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Lock currently plays for the Seattle Seahawks.

Browne had some highs and lows throughout his sophomore season, but Odom remains confident in his starting quarterback heading into spring practices.

"I believe Ryan Browne will lead us to winning in the Big Ten," he said.

What Odom saw from Browne

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom stands on the sidelines. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

After a team goes 2-10 and was winless in the Big Ten, you might think addressing the quarterback situation would be a priority. That wasn't the case for Odom and his staff this offseason.

Odom put Browne's play into perspective, saying he isn't the one to blame for all of Purdue's shortcomings offensively last season. He pointed to several things that went wrong on that side of the football.

"The quarterback gets way too much praise and way too much blame, always," Odom said. "There were times when there were things that looked like it was either a bad throw or a bad decision or an interception, and it's all on the quarterback. Well, that's not always the case. Sometimes it is. Sometimes the receiver quits on the route, which we had. Sometimes there's a tipped ball that leads to an interception. Sometimes we don't protect the right way up front. Sometimes the back misses a block on slide protection. So, all of those things, I don't put everything on the quarterback."

As the returning starter, Browne is the leader to win the job as Purdue's quarterback for the 2026 season. He'll continue to face competition from Evans Chuba, Bennett Meredith, Garyt Odom, and Corin Berry during spring practice and fall camp.

Right now, though, Browne is still Purdue's guy under center.

