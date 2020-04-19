Draft Pick Countdown, No. 6: Erich Barnes, the Versatile Ballhawk

Editor's Note: This is the fifth story on our countdown of the 10-best Purdue draft picks in NFL history, and entering the discussion at No. 6 is Erich Barnes.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A menacing, oversized, physical presence at the cornerback position, Erich Barnes became one of the best NFL draft picks to come out of Purdue. Barnes enters the discussion as the sixth-best Purdue draft pick in NFL history.

In 1958, the Chicago Bears drafted the 6-foot-2 inch ballhawk in the fourth round with the 42nd pick overall. Barnes went on to have a 14-year career in the NFL, playing for the Bears, New York Giants and Cleveland Browns.

When Barnes hung up his cleats, he finished his career with 45 interceptions and 10 overall touchdowns and a multitude of accolades backed by his statistics. His 45 interceptions, in an era where the passing game was much more minimal, ranks 57th-best in NFL history.

“I knew for sure, and I still know, I was as good as anybody who ever played the position and I’m satisfied with that," Barnes said. "I don’t think there’s anybody in the Hall of Fame who was better than I was."

What Erich Barnes did at Purdue

For the Boilermakers, Barnes was tremendously versatile and played halfback, left end and cornerback. Barnes finished his career in the gold and black with 257 rushing yards on 62 carries (4.1 average), 319 yards on 20 receptions (16.0 average), 136 yards on seven kickoff returns, and 86 return yards off of his five interceptions.

In 2009, Barnes was inducted into the Purdue Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame. Also, in 1968, Barnes was enshrined into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame.

What Erich Barnes did in the NFL

Barnes played for the Chicago Bears from 1958-1960 and in his second season he was quickly introduced as one of the best cornerbacks to play in his era. In 1959, he made his first Pro Bowl and was named a second-team All-Pro.

The New York Giants took note of Barnes' physicality working well in the league and traded for him in 1961. Barnes played for the Giants from 1961-64 and made Pro Bowls in all four seasons, including receiving first-team All-Pro honors in 1961 and second-team All-Pro recognition in 1962 and 1964.

In the 1961 season, Barnes recorded seven interceptions and returned two of them for touchdowns. One of the touchdowns was on a 102-yard interception, which is still a Giants record for longest interception return in franchise history. In 1962, Barnes helped the Giants to their only points of the NFL Championship Game, when he blocked a punt that was recovered in the end zone.

He completed his career with the Cleveland Browns, where he made his sixth Pro Bowl in 1968. The Browns utilized Barnes in many ways, including placing the tall cornerback at the goal line when opposing teams were kicking a field goal and Barnes would leap and swat the attempts away. (The goal posts were on the goal-line then, not at the back of the end zone like they are now.) He was so good at it, the NFL later outlawed the practice.

Barnes went on to play in four NFL Championship games, but was on the losing side of all four.

“When I was with the Giants and I would come to Cleveland, they used to call me dirty," Barnes explained. "When I went to Cleveland, the Giants would call me dirty and Cleveland would call me aggressive. It (your reputation) all depended on where you were playing.’’

In 2018, he was inducted into the Cleveland Browns' Legends program.

