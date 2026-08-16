Purdue Review: Volleyball Wins Exhibition, Fall Camp Updates & Zilbershlag Named MVP

Now that we've reached mid-August, there's a lot happening across West Lafayette. The volleyball season is starting up and fall camp is moving forward on the football field. We're getting even closer to the regular season in both sports.

What were some of the biggest headlines from this past week related to Purdue? Here's a quick rundown of a few key things that happened in Purdue sports.

Volleyball hosts first exhibition match

Purdue Boilermakers middle blocker Dior Charles (9) hits the ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dave Shondell's squad took the floor for the first time at Holloway Gymnasium on Friday, hosting Ball State in an exhibition match. The Boilers and Cardinals played a five-set match, with Purdue winning all five.

Purdue knows what it has in returning stars Kenna Wollard, Grace Heaney, Taylor Anderson and Ryan McAleer. One freshman who stood out from the match was 6-foot-3 outside hitter Addy Tindall, who provides depth at that position for the Boilermakers.

Before Purdue plays No. 13 Creighton in its season opener on Aug. 28 in Sioux Falls, it will have one more exhibition match to work off any rust. The Boilermakers will host Butler on Aug. 21 at Holloway.

Updates from fall camp

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom looks down the field. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest news out of football's fall camp was that tight end Kylan Fox and defensive back Raderrion Daniels likely suffered season-ending injuries. Fox's injury is particularly devastating, as he was expected to provide help in the tight end room for returner George Burhenn.

Barry Odom's team also hosted its first scrimmage of camp on Saturday, providing the staff with a chance to see how this squad looks in a game-like situation. There were no immediate updates from the scrimmage, but Odom is expected to meet with the media on Monday and will likely address some of the positives and negatives.

Additionally, Purdue legend Drew Brees stopped by camp on Monday after spending last weekend in Canton for his Hall of Fame induction. He delivered a powerful and fiery message to the team, talking about the opportunities the university provides and the pride he has in graduating from Purdue.

Maya Zilbershlag dominates in FIBA event

Maya Zilbershlag dribbles the ball. | Maya Zilbershlag on Instagram.

Last weekend, incoming Purdue women's basketball guard Maya Zilbershlag dominated while participating in a FIBA U18 EuroBasket event for Israel. She led her team to a gold medal and was named MVP of the event.

Zilbershlag played in seven games and averaged 18.6 points, 8. 1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game. She shot better than 36% from the floor, as well.

This was the second FIBA event Zilbershlag participated in this summer, also playing for Israel in the FIBA U20 EuroBasket. In that event, she averaged 14.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest and her team earned a silver medal.

Pair of Boilers make NFL debut

Indianapolis Colts E.J. Horton Jr. (10) runs the ball camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The NFL preseason got underway last week, and two former Boilermakers made their debuts. Linebacker Mani Powell (Tennessee Titans) and wide receiver EJ Horton (Indianapolis Colts) both hit the field on Thursday.

Powell had an impressive showing, totaling four tackles, one solo stop and 0.5 sacks in Tennessee's win over the San Francisco 49ers. Horton hauled in one catch for six yards and was targeted four times in the Colts' 13-13 tie with the New England Patriots.

Neither Powell nor Horton was selected in the NFL Draft, but both are trying to prove they belong on a professional roster during the preseason.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!