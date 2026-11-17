Halloween was several weeks ago, but Purdue is hosting one of its most haunting opponents this weekend at Ross-Ade Stadium. Wisconsin comes to West Lafayette having won 18 straight games against the Boilers.

Purdue last defeated Wisconsin in 2003 at Camp Randall Stadium. But nearly 30 years have passed since the Boilers last beat the Badgers in West Lafayette. The year was 1997, Joe Tiller's first season as head coach.

Since Tiller's retirement, four Purdue coaches have tried to beat Wisconsin — Danny Hope, Darrell Hazell, Jeff Brohm and Ryan Walters — and all have failed. Barry Odom will be the fifth. Can he reverse the curse and end this three-decade-long drought?

Boilermaker fans don't want painful reminders of how long it's been since their team last beat Wisconsin in West Lafayette. Just saying 29 years should be enough, right? Well, here are a few things from 1997 that make you realize just how long it's been.

Oct 5, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Purdue Boilermakers mascot Purdue Pete holds a Purdue flag. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Bill Clinton was POTUS

Yes, Bill Clinton was early into his second term as the President of the United States the last time Purdue beat Wisconsin at Ross-Ade Stadium. Perhaps more damning is that we've had seven presidential elections since the last time the Badgers lost in West Lafayette.

Wisconsin isn't on the home schedule again until at least 2029 (it's not been determined past 2028 yet), so if Purdue doesn't win this weekend, we'll have an eighth presidential election in the span between home victories over the Badgers.

Gas price was $1.20 per gallon

If you were fueling up to get to West Lafayette for that Oct. 18, 1997 game between Purdue and Wisconsin, all you probably needed was a crisp $20 bill to fill your tank. You would have had plenty of gas to get to and from Ross-Ade Stadium, celebrating a big win for Tiller in his first season.

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Now, you might need $200 to get to and from the stadium. Gas is essentially up 300% in that 30-year span. If Purdue beats Wisconsin this weekend, maybe we'll see a drop in fuel prices across Indiana and the Midwest to celebrate.

Barry Odom was a linebacker at Missouri

In his weekly press conference, Odom said he was still in high school the last time Purdue beat Wisconsin inside Ross-Ade Stadium. That's not quite accurate. Odom was certainly much younger, but he was a linebacker at Missouri.

Odom was a sophomore for the Tigers and racked up 103 tackles, a sack and an interception that season. So, he was still a youngster, just not high school-aged.

Elton John's Candle in the Wind was the No. 1 song

The remake of Candle in the Wind by Elton John, which was released on Sept. 13, 1997, was at the top of the music charts. It was dedicated to the late Princess Diana and quickly rose to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Candle in the Wind remained the No. 1 song for 14 consecutive weeks. How many of you remember this hit song?

LeBron James wasn't even a teenager

This might be the craziest one, which is why I chose to close with it. The last time Purdue beat Wisconsin in West Lafayette, LeBron James was a 12-year-old. The hype around a high school-to-NBA career hadn't even begun yet.

Now, James is in his 24th NBA season and is a 22-time NBA All-Star. He's won four MVP honors and four NBA championships. He's seen a lot during his career in professional basketball, but he's never seen the Boilers beat the Badgers in Ross-Ade Stadium.

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