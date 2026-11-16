Why One Quote From Barry Odom's Week 12 Press Conference Stood Out

In his two short years in West Lafayette, Barry Odom has said, "I knew exactly what I was signing up for" when he took the job at Purdue. When he walked in the door, he was handed the keys to a beaten-up jalopy, coming off the worst year in program history. While a 3-7 record isn't exactly the result this staff set out to achieve, it's better than where this program was two years ago.

Odom has never provided specifics about what he stepped into at Purdue. On its face, everyone knew the Boilers were a train wreck. They were coming off a 1-11 season under head coach Ryan Walters, with several games lacking competitiveness.

During his press conference on Monday ahead of Saturday's home finale against Wisconsin, Odom was asked if this season had been more difficult than his first in West Lafayette. Again, the head coach avoided getting into the specifics, but he illustrated that there was quite a mess behind the scenes when he took over.

"I don't know if I can compare them, really," Odom said. "I am not taking a shot at Ryan Walters at all, this is not that at all, but there are very few who knew what we inherited and took over."

Odom may not be willing to say it, but I am. The last staff was dysfunctional. It took a program that had just played in the Big Ten Championship Game in 2022 and turned it into the worst team in the conference. This was never going to be an easy gig for Odom.

It was understandable why the Boilers struggled in 2025. This year, though, has been frustrating for other reasons. Purdue assembled a stronger roster, and the schedule provided opportunities to take a major step forward.

So far, that hasn't happened. Purdue still has two games left to try and show signs of significant progress, but there is still a lot of climbing ahead for a program that had fallen deep into a pit.

Can Purdue end the season on a high note?

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Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last four games have been incredibly disappointing in West Lafayette. In mid-October, the Boilers had a 3-3 record. With games against Big Ten winless teams Washington, Penn State and Maryland, it looked like Odom and his staff had a great opportunity to challenge for bowl eligibility.

Poor defensive performances and red zone struggles were too costly, resulting in four straight losses, which includes Saturday's 28-7 defeat at the hands of Iowa. Those losses dropped Purdue out of bowl contention. Now, the Boilers are scrambling to find some positives in the final two games.

The outlook might be bleak, but there still remain opportunities to end the season on a high note. Purdue hasn't defeated Wisconsin since 2003, losing each of the last 18 games. Furthermore, the Boilermakers haven't beaten the Badgers at Ross-Ade Stadium since 1997.

Ending a 23-year drought on Senior Day would certainly generate some buzz around West Lafayette.

Purdue also travels to Bloomington for a showdown with No. 9 Indiana for the Old Oaken Bucket. The Boilers have been thumped by the Hoosiers each of the last two seasons. A victory in that game, and all of the shortcomings this season would be forgiven.

So far, Purdue has fallen short of low expectations this season. If they can snag a win in these next two games, it would show some sign of progress.

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