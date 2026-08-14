Five Questions Purdue Football Would Love to Have Answered After Its First Scrimmage

More than a full week in to fall camp, Purdue is going to hit the field this weekend for its first scrimmage. It's an opportunity for head coach Barry Odom and his staff to get an early look at his team in a game-like setting.

It's still early in fall camp, with Purdue completing its seventh practice on Friday. There are plenty of questions the Boilermakers need answered before the opening kickoff against Indiana State on Sept. 4.

Will any get answered this weekend during the scrimmage? These are a few Purdue would probably like to know afterward.

Is there a No. 1 wide receiver?

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissette (8) smiles. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Having a go-to target in the passing game is something Purdue needs to establish. The Boilermakers haven't really had that in a wide receiver for the past two years. There are several skilled candidates, but as anyone specifically emerged as the best player in that room? De'Nylon Morrissette, Xavier Townsend, Bisi Owens and Asaad Waseem appear to be the top candidates heading into this weekend's scrimmage in West Lafayette.

How many guys can rotate in at defensive end?

Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Breeon Ishmail (58) celebrates a sack. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue feels really good about its situation at the defensive end spot. The Boilermakers return CJ Madden, Trey Smith and Breeon Ishmail and added Elo Modozie, Keyshawn Burgos and Jeremy Lewis from the transfer portal. Position coach Jake Trump says he'll rotate in as many guys as he can, as long as they're all producing. So, how many of that group can he trust to get pressure on the quarterback and make plays in the backfield?

Have any other offensive linemen created separation?

Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Ethan Trent (76) lines up for a drill. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Early in camp, offensive coordinator Josh Henson said that three spots along the line were still up for grabs. Presumably, center Boaz Stanley and left tackle Joey Tanona had already secured their spots as starters up front. In the week that has passed, has anyone else stepped up and created separation? Or, perhaps more importantly, is there a group of five that works together more coherently than any other? Purdue is going to be able to rotate multiple guys in, but it needs to find a starting five.

Are turnovers still an issue?

Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) forces Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne (15) to fumble. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Protecting the football has to be priority No. 1 for Purdue's offense this fall. The Boilermakers ended last season with 21 turnovers, tied for most in the Big Ten in 2025. Not only did they have several turnovers, many came at critical points in games. Those mistakes have to minimized if Purdue wants to be competitive in more Big Ten games this season. Quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw said this week that starter Ryan Browne has done a much better job with his decision-making and turnovers haven't been an issue so far through fall camp.

Can the secondary be trusted?

USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane catches a pass in front of Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Hudauri Hines. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue's pass defense ranked as the worst in the Big Ten and was one of the worst in the country last season. The Boilers brough back Hudauri Hines and Smiley Bradford, but added a plethora of playmakers to the secondary. Jaden Mangham, Mister Clark, Justin Denson Jr., John Slaughter and Don Saunders were all big additions to the secondary, but can that group be trusted? The staff has raved about the versatility of the defensive backs, but can they keep receivers in front of them and are they capable of making plays on the football?

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