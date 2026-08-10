Purdue Offensive Lineman Leaves Program

Purdue head coach Barry Odom revealed that one offensive lineman decided to step away from football before the start of fall camp. Marc Nave Jr., a returning lineman from the 2025 season, is no longer with the team.

Nave was a 6-foot-4, 350-pound offensive lineman who transferred to Purdue in 2025 after spending his freshman season at Kentucky. He appeared in one game for the Wildcats in 2024 and did not play in any contests for the Boilermakers last fall.

Odom was asked about Nave's status with the team during his media availability on Monday, the team's fourth practice of fall camp.

"He decided, before we reported, to be finished with football," Odom said in a video posted by GoldandBlack.com. No further information was provided on Nave.

Nave was a highly-regarded three-star offensive lineman coming out of Central Catholic High School in Toledo, Ohio. He held offers from Ohio State, Kentucky, Auburn, Georgia, Indiana, Louisville, Missouri, Pitt and others.

With Nave gone, Purdue is now without three players it expected to have for the 2026 season. Along with Nave's departure, Odom also said that tight end Kylan Fox and defensive back Raderrion Daniels have suffered season-ending knee injuries.

Purdue will open the 2026 campaign on Friday, Sept. 4 against Indiana State at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Boilermakers need better offensive line play

Purdue Boilermaker defensive and offensive lines run a drill. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whether Nave would have had a significant role on the 2026 team or not, his departure is a blow to Purdue's offensive line depth. The Boilermakers have been working hard to improve their skill and depth in the trenches to compete in the Big Ten.

Following Purdue's second practice of fall camp, offensive coordinator Josh Henson said that two starting spots are likely locked up for the start of the season. The other three are still up for grabs.

The two who have probably secured a starting role are left tackle Joey Tanona and center Boaz Stanley. Tanona was a permanent starter for the Boilermakers last season and Stanley comes to Purdue from South Carolina, where he was a starter.

In the spring, Purdue also had Micah Banuelos, Marques Easley and Nuku Mafi getting several reps with the projected first-team unit. However, Henson said there are still multiple guys in the mix trying to win the job before the Boilers open the season against Indiana State in less than one month.

Nave may not have been part of that equation, but it's certainly a blow to Purdue's depth in the trenches moving forward.

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