Key Quotes From Purdue Coordinators Josh Henson, Kevin Kane After Day 2 of Fall Camp

The second day of Purdue's fall camp is in the books. The Boilermakers got work started on Thursday and are now preparing to host Fan Day on Saturday.

Obviously, fall camp is still young in West Lafayette, but there are already some signs of improvement and growth. Following Friday's practice, a few of Barry Odom's assistants met with reporters to talk about the first two days of camp.

Second-year offensive coordinator Josh Henson and returning defensive coordinator Kevin Kane were available on Friday. Here are a few of the key comments following Purdue's second practice.

Execution improved dramatically from Day 1 to Day 2

Purdue Boilermakers tight end George Burhenn (81) catches a pass. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It may have just been the first day of fall camp, but Henson wasn't thrilled with the offense's execution on Thursday. He thought his group was capable of much more, even early on in practice.

Henson was much happier with what he saw on Friday, saying the offense took a big step forward. The attention to detail on Day 2 was much crisper.

"The most exciting thing right now from Day 1 to Day 2 is the positive difference in execution, the small details," Henson said. "I thought for what we had looked like in the spring and summer, I thought Day 1 was sloppy. Today felt a lot better."

With that type of jump from the first day to the second practice, Henson is hoping that growth continues throughout camp.

What's the battle like at offensive line?

Purdue still has time to decide on a starting offensive line unit, and it sounds like the competition is heating up at multiple spots. Henson didn't provide specifics, but he does believe that there are only two starting jobs that have been decided right now.

The starting unit will sort itself out over time, but Henson isn't close to making that call after just two days into fall camp.

"I think we have at least three spots open," he said. "I think there's a lot of competition — I think that in a good way. It's not that we're not finding the answers; it's that there are guys competing to be the answer. At some point, we're going to have to make that transition [to build that cohesion], but we'll do that by feel. I always think you have a few weeks to get to that point."

Henson didn't mention specific names, but it's likely that the two players who have the best chance of starting are Joey Tanona (left tackle) and Boaz Stanley (center). Those are the two most experienced guys of the bunch.

Ryan Browne has become a better decision-maker

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) throws the ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Questions about Browne's progression and improvement will likely be a theme throughout fall camp. He's a returning starter and has already been appointed as the team's QB1 heading into 2026.

Henson really likes what he's seen from Browne early in camp. The junior quarterback has become a much better decision-maker since last year.

"I see confidence in knowing exactly where his reads are, what his drop is supposed to be, his mechanics," Henson said. "When he misses something, he tells me right away. I thought today he had the best 7-on-7 he's had since I've been at Purdue, and all he did was throw check-downs, but he was getting to them on time. He just moved the ball up and down the field."

Having a full season under his belt and with more talent surrounding him at every position, Browne is in a much better position to make plays than last season.

The evolution of defensive back Don Saunders

One player who has stood out since his arrival in West Lafayette is Saunders. He didn't put up big numbers last season at Utah, but he gives Purdue a playmaker in the secondary.

Kane is extremely high on the potential for Saunders and what he means to Purdue's defense.

"Day by day, Don shows us something a little bit better," Kane said. "He gives us a tool on the outside where he has length, he has speed, he has confidence, and he's a hungry guy. I'm excited to see what he can do over the course of these next 27 days before kickoff. He's got a lot of skill to him."

Purdue's secondary struggled last year and needed to add size, speed and athleticism to that portion of the roster. Saunders meets all the qualifications.

Transfer Big Ten linebackers bring experience

Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Jojo Hayden (30). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker was a position Odom knew Purdue had to reinforce heading into the 2026 season. The Boilermakers added Big Ten experience with the additions of former Illinois linebacker Jojo Hayden and ex-Penn State linebacker Anthony Specca.

Kane, who is both the offensive coordinator and linebackers coach, says adding that type of experience to the room helps Purdue significantly.

"You can't replace experience," Kane said. "To understand what this conference is really like — Jojo has played a lot of football in this conference. Specca has obviously played, too. The physicality and knowing what to expect, the work ethic. They've had success. So, to understand the work ethic from winter to summer to now, you're getting some vets in there who know what it takes."

Hayden played in all 13 games for the Illini last season, totaling 26 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Specca appeared in 11 contests for the Nittany Lions and was responsible for six stops.

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