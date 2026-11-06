5 Things to Know About Purdue's Week 10 Opponent — Maryland

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After a bye week and a trip to Penn State, Purdue returns to the friendly confines of Ross-Ade Stadium for Homecoming. The Boilermakers will host Maryland, hoping to end their two-game losing streak and even their Big Ten record at 3-3.

Maryland is having a tough season and has gone through some staff changes in recent weeks. The Terps might be struggling, but they come to West Lafayette with nothing to lose. That could spell danger for Purdue.

What should Purdue fans know about the Terps prior to kickoff on Saturday? Here are a few things.

New leadership

Sep 12, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During its bye week, Maryland decided to move on from Mike Locksley. After a 2-5 start and no signs of hope, the athletic department decided it was in the best interest of the program to go in a different direction. Co-defensive coordinator Aazaar Abdul-Rahm took over as interim head coach, and the Terrapins responded in their first game under new leadership.

Maryland lost a 20-17 decision to Illinois. Although the Terps were on the wrong side of the scoreboard again, the team showed tremendous fight despite the sudden staff change. With another full week under their belts, how will the Terrapins perform on the road with Abdul-Rahim at the wheel?

A dynamic quarterback

Sep 19, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) passes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malik Washington isn't having the best season, but he's still a weapon for the Maryland offense. Through the first eight games, he's thrown for 1,805 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions. The sophomore has also rushed for 137 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Washington's potential was realized last season as a freshman, when he threw for 2,963 yards and 17 touchdowns. He hasn't had quite that level of success this season, but Purdue still must be prepared to defend a quarterback with a big arm who is also capable of scrambling when plays break down.

Worst defensive red zone touchdown percentage

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive back Jamare Glasker (4) breaks up a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Purdue can move the ball down the field, it should be able to get across the goal line to score touchdowns. Maryland has the worst red zone defense in the Big Ten this season. Opponents are scoring touchdowns 79.2% of the time when inside the Terps' 20-yard line this season.

The Boilermakers haven't been much better, allowing teams to reach the end zone on 75% of their red zone trips. In total, Maryland's opponents have scored either a touchdown or a field goal on 23-of-24 trips.

Freshman sensation

Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Zion Elee hits Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin and forces a fumble. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defense hasn't been a strength for the Terrapins this season, but they do have a standout freshman coming off the edge. Former five-star prospect Zion Elee leads Maryland in both sacks (3.5) and tackles for loss (4.5). That may not even be the most impressive statistic for the rookie.

Elee has forced three fumbles through the first eight games this season. To have that type of motor and skill as a freshman is impressive. He's one guy Purdue's offensive line needs to keep in check, because he's capable of making plays.

Bottom of the Big Ten

Sep 5, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. (13). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like Purdue, Maryland has been at the bottom of the conference for the last three seasons. The Terrapins are one of just two teams remaining in the Big Ten without a win, alongside Michigan State. Both are 0-5 entering Week 10.

But the Terps' struggles have extended beyond just one season. The program has won just two conference games over the last three years. One of those wins came over USC (2024), and the other came against Wisconsin (2025).

Since the start of the 2024 season, Maryland is 2-21 in Big Ten contests.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!