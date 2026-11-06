Georgia vs. Ole Miss Predictions, Best Bets and Picks for College Football Week 10

The Georgia Bulldogs lost to the Auburn Tigers in a shocker two weeks ago, but they remain atop the SEC with a 5-1 conference record. That leads to this weekend's game against the Ole Miss Rebels, a pivotal one in terms of how the conference will shake out.

If the Bulldogs win on Saturday, they'll keep the top spot in the SEC and be in the driver's seat to place in the championship game. If Ole Miss pulls off the upset at home, not only will they pull even with the Bulldogs, but it would guarantee that at least one two-loss team makes it to the Conference Championship Game, opening up the door for the Rebels.

If you're looking to bet on Saturday's marquee game, you're in the right place.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Best Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Ole Miss +3.5 (-110)

Trinidad Chambliss 275+ Passing Yards (+118)

Caleb Odom Anytime Touchdown (+270)

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Prediction

In his full betting preview for this game, Peter Dewey broke down why he's taking the points with the Rebels:

Ole Miss has not lost a game at home this season, and it has a pretty comparable statistical profile to the Bulldogs, even though Georgia is the No. 2 team in the country.

The Rebels have a better adjusted EPA/Play than Georgia (No. 12 vs. No. 15), and they’re 17th in the country in offensive success rate. Ole Miss does struggle against the run (88th in EPA/Rush), which could be the deciding factor in this game between two of the best teams in the SEC.

Still, I am going to take the Rebels to cover at home as 3.5-point underdogs.

In my opinion, Chambliss is the better quarterback in this matchup, and he has more big-play ability than Stockton, who has thrown for just 1,671 yards this season. Georgia may rely on the run game to win this matchup ,but it’s not unbeatable – as Auburn showed earlier this season.

Ole Miss lost badly in Florida early this season, and Chambliss’ interceptions doomed the team at Texas. I’m willing to live with some of the risk-reward in the veteran quarterback’s game, especially since the highs have this Ole Miss offense ranked at No. 9 in adjusted EPA/Play this season.

Plus, Ole Miss has shown it can rise to the occasion against the best teams in the conference, beating LSU by eight earlier this season.

I’m taking the points in what should be one of the best games of the week on Saturday.

Pick: Ole Miss +3.5 (-110)

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Prop Bets

Trinidad Chambliss 275+ Passing Yards (+118)

Big players make big plays in big games, and that's exactly what Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has done during his time as a Rebel. He threw for 363 yards against LSU and 298 yards against Florida in September, and even in their loss to the Longhorns, he still managed to throw for 250 yards against one of the best defenses in the country.

This week he gets to face a Georgia secondary that may not be as good as you think. They rank just 40th in opponent EPA per pass and 48th in opponent pass success rate. There's no reason why Chambliss can't have another big game on Saturday.

Caleb Odom Anytime Touchdown (+270)

Caleb Odom has been a consistent target in the passing game for Chambliss throughout the season. He's second on the team in receiving yards with 360, and he's third in receptions with 27. He surprisingly doesn't have as many touchdowns as their top two wide receivers, hauling in just two so far this season, but being a big red zone target is going to be an advantage against this Bulldogs defense. I'm willing to bet he scored his third touchdown of 2026 on Saturday.

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