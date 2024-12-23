Former Purdue Tight End Commits to Ohio State
Purdue star tight end Max Klare is headed to Columbus. The former Boilermaker told ESPN's Pete Thamel that he has committed to play for Ohio State after an outstanding 2024 campaign in West Lafayette.
Klare finished the 2024 season as Purdue's leading receiver, hauling in 51 receptions for 685 yards and four touchdowns. He was a third-team All-Big Ten selection at the end of the regular season.
Many recruiting websites considered Klare to be the top tight end in the NCAA transfer portal this offseason. He was one of the few bright spots for Purdue during a 1-11 season and is now heading to an Ohio State team that is 11-2 and reached the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff.
Klare just completed his sophomore season at Purdue. As a freshman in 2023, he accounted for 196 yards on 22 catches. He was utilized much more in the offense this past year.
Klare, like several other Purdue players, opted to enter the transfer portal after the team finished with a 1-11 record. The athletic department also decided to move on from Ryan Walters as head coach, brining in UNLV's Barry Odom to lead the program.
