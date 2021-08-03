Former Purdue Defensive Coordinator Nick Holt Hired as Offensive Analyst With Texas Tech

Nick Holt served as the Purdue defensive coordinator between 2017 and 2019. He'll join Texas Tech coach Matt Wells and his staff for his first opportunity with a Big 12 program.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Former Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt, who served the program between 2017 and 2019, has found a new opportunity. Holt has accepted a position as an offensive analyst with the Texas Tech football program.

Holt and the Boilermakers parted ways after a 4-8 season in 2019. He also had experience as a defensive coordinator at Western Kentucky and Idaho. His coaching resume includes a stint as the head coach for the Vandals between 2004 and 2005.

Last year, Holt was the head coach of an Italian football team, the Varese Skorpions. He joins Red Raiders' coach Matt Wells and his staff ahead of the 2021 season. In 2020, Texas Tech finished with a 4-6 record after going 4-8 in 2019.

The opportunity provides Holt his first stop in the Big 12 Conference.

