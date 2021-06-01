Former Purdue Football Head Coach Leon Burtnett Passes Away at age 78

Leon Burtnett served as Purdue's defensive coordinator for five years before being named head coach in 1982. He was best known for creating the Boilermakers "junk defense."

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Former Purdue football coach Leon Burtnett passed away in his sleep last night. He was 78 years old.

Burtnett was a member of the Boilermakers' coaching staff from 1977 to 1986. He served as the team's defensive coordinator for five seasons under then-head coach Jim Young.

While serving as the team's defensive coordinator, Burtnett is credited with creating the Boilermakers' "junk defense" that helped Purdue compile a 38-19-1 record. He took over as the program's 30th head coach in 1982 after Young resigned.

Burtnett spent five seasons as the Boilermakers' head coach, recording an overall record of 21-34-1. During the 1984 season, Purdue posted its best season under Burtnett's tenure. It posted a 7-4 record that included a 28-23 victory over No. 2 Ohio State.

The Boilermakers' success helped Burtnett earn Big Ten Coach of the Year honors and a trip to the 1984 Peach Bowl. Purdue lost 27-24 to Virginia after not scoring in the second half.

Following the season, Burtnett earned a contract extension through 1990, but his team did not rise to the same level of success. Over the next two seasons, Purdue had a combined record of 8-14.

After a 3-8 season in 1986, Burtnett resigned as the program's head coach. He was 4-1 against rival Indiana.

Burtnett's coaching career spanned from 1965 to 2012, though his only stint as a head coach was at Purdue. He served as an assistant coach at Washington State, San Jose, Michigan State, Montana, Fresno State, Colorado State, Northeast Louisiana and Arkansas State. He was also an assistant under coach Ron Meyer with the Indianapolis Colts.

