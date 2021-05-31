Purdue Among Five Finalists for Lehigh Wide Receiver Aidan Gousby

Aidan Gousby is a three-star prospect from Lehigh Acres, Florida. Purdue football is among three big ten programs in his top-five, including Illinois and Minnesota.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Three-star wide receiver Aidan Gousby from Lehigh High School in Lehigh Acres, Florida, announced his top-five preferred college programs on his Twitter on Sunday night.

Purdue football is among three Big Ten programs he listed, alongside Illinois and Minnesota. The other two schools in his top-five are Louisville and Iowa State.

Gousby is listed as a 6-foot-2, 185-pound receiver and also holds offers from Kentucky, Penn State Wisconsin, Maryland, Nebraska and Miami, among others according to 247Sports.

He is the 127th-ranked wide receiver in the country for the class of 2022 and the 131st prospect in the state of Florida.

Gousby is also a track and field athlete, posting an 11.22-second 100-meter dash and a 21.89-second 200-meter dash.

The Boilermakers have produced a number of high-level receivers in one of the most potent passing offenses in the Big Ten. Last season, Purdue led the conference with 309 passing yards per game, 45 yards more than the next closest program.

Most recently, Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. The pass-catching unit will be led by junior wide receiver David Bell, who led the team with 53 receptions, 625 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020.

Bell is expected to be drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Gousby will be eligible to commit to a team during December's early signing period.

