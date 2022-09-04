Former Purdue Football Players Poised for Rookie Debuts in Week 1 of 2022 NFL Season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The 2022 NFL season is knocking on the door, with a new year set to commence beginning on Thursday, Sept. 8, when the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills.

A new group of former Purdue football players will suit up this week for their respective organizations: George Karlaftis for the Kansas City Chiefs, David Bell for the Cleveland Browns, Zander Horvath for the Los Angeles Chargers and DaMarcus Mitchell for the New England Patriots.

Here's a look back at what this year's rookie class of Boilermakers accomplished during their college careers in West Lafayette, as well as how to watch each of their first NFL regular-season games.

George Karlaftis, Chiefs defensive end

Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws a pass as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) tries to rush during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. © Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2022 NFL Draft: First-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs, 30th overall.

Career as a Boilermaker (2019–2021):

26 games

97 total tackles

29 tackles for loss

14 sacks

6 pass deflections

4 fumble recoveries

3 forced fumbles

1 touchdown

Third-team All-American (2021)

First-team All-Big Ten (2021)

Second-team All-Big Ten (2019, 2020)

How to Watch:

Who: Kansas City Chiefs @ Arizona Cardinals

Kansas City Chiefs @ Arizona Cardinals When: Sunday, Sept. 11, at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 11, at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. TV: CBS

The Skinny:

Kansas City begins another season looking to make a run at the Super Bowl led by NFL superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The team selected Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie and Karlaftis with its pair of first-round draft picks in the offseason.

The Chiefs were 27th in the NFL in total defense during the 2021 season, giving up 368.9 yards per game. The team also ranked 29th in the league in sacks a year ago, generating just 31. Karlaftis brings a versatile pass-rusher and run defender that should be in the mix for Kansas City throughout the season.

David Bell, Browns wide receiver

Aug 21, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Davion Taylor (52) defends against Cleveland Browns wide receiver David Bell (18) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Third-round pick by the Cleveland Browns, 99th overall.

Career as a Boilermaker (2019–2021):

29 games

232 receptions

2,946 receiving yards

21 receiving touchdowns

Consensus first-team All-American (2021)

Richter-Howard Big Ten Receiver of the Year (2021)

First-team All-Big Ten (2020, 2021)

Second-team All-Big Ten (2019)

Big Ten Freshman of the Year (2019)

How to Watch:

Who: Cleveland Browns @ Carolina Panthers

Cleveland Browns @ Carolina Panthers When: Sunday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C. TV: CBS

The Skinny:

Bell's draft stock fell because he was unable to prove himself as an explosive athlete, but the production he had with Purdue under coach Jeff Brohm is undeniable. He's a savvy route runner with great hands and a knack for coming down with contested catches.

The Cleveland Browns will be without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson for the first 11 games of the 2022 season due to suspension, so backup signal-caller Jacoby Brissett will lead the offense in the interim.

The team's receiving corps is led by four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper, who signed in the offseason after spending the last four years with the Dallas Cowboys. Bell will compete with Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz and Michael Woods II for playing time throughout the season.

Zander Horvath, Chargers fullback

Aug 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers fullback Zander Horvath (45) reacts during the game Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Seventh-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers, 260th overall.

Career as a Boilermaker (2017–2021):

30 games

268 carries

1,181 rushing yards

8 rushing touchdowns

68 receptions

592 receiving yards

1 receiving touchdown

Third-team All-Big Ten (2020)

How to Watch:

Who: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders When: Sunday, Sept. 11, at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 11, at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif. TV: CBS

The Skinny:

Horvath beat out Gabe Nabers for the starting job by the end of the preseason, making the cut as the Chargers' lone fullback entering the 2022 NFL season. He flashed versatility and athleticism at Purdue and will provide value on special teams as a rookie in Los Angeles along with his backfield duties.

DaMarcus Mitchell, Patriots defensive end

Aug 19, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell (97) comes from behind Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker (11) for a strip sack during the second half of a preseason game at Gillette Stadium. © Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Undrafted free agent, signed with New England Patriots.

Career as a Boilermaker (2020-2021):

14 games

59 total tackles

13 tackles for loss

5.5 sacks

4 pass deflections

3 forced fumbles

How to Watch:

Who: New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins When: Sunday, Sept. 11, at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 11, at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla. TV: CBS

The Skinny:

DaMarcus Mitchell is a raw talent that will take time to develop, but he made a big step in his professional career by earning a spot on the New England Patriots 53-man roster to begin the season. The 6'3", 260 pounds edge defender will look to carve out a role on special teams before entering the rotation as a pass rusher.