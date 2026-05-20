Former Purdue Offensive Analyst, Interim Coordinator Joining Barry Odom's Staff

After a year away from college football, Jason Simmons has decided to return to Purdue. The program announced that the well-known former Indiana high school football coach is coming back to West Lafayette to become the assistant general manager on Barry Odom's staff.

Simmons was a member of Purdue's staff during the 2024 season, working as an offensive analyst under then-head coach Ryan Walters. Early in the season, Walters fired offensive coordinator Graham Herrell, and Simmons took over that position on an interim basis for the remainder of the year.

When Odom was named the head coach of the program in December 2024, Simmons was retained to be the director of high school relations. However, he left that position before the start of the 2025 campaign and was named the dean of students at Noblesville High School.

Simmons will work alongside Purdue football's general manager, Brandon Lee.

Before arriving at Purdue for the 2024 season, Simmons spent the 2023 campaign at Miami (Ohio), his alma mater, working as the running backs coach.

What does Simmons add to Purdue's staff?

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom looks on. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Perhaps the most important quality that Simmons brings to Purdue is his familiarity with high school football in Indiana. Having those relationships with other coaches and administrators across the state certainly doesn't hurt when it comes to in-state recruiting, even if Simmons isn't the one making the pitch.

Simmons was a head coach at the high school level in Indiana for nine seasons before jumping into the college game. He had stops at Hamilton Heights (2009-10), Noblesville (2016-17) and Ben Davis (2018-22) before taking a job at Miami. His coaching record in the high school ranks is 57-47.

Although it was only one year, Simmons also has familiarity with Purdue. Having someone on staff who has knowledge about the program and the university is an added benefit, as well.

It's unclear what all Simmons will be tasked with in his new role.

Purdue is hoping to take a big step forward in the 2026 season after going winless in Big Ten play in back-to-back years. The Boilers are just 3-21 in the past two years and have not won a conference game since the 2023 season finale against Indiana.

The Boilermakers open the 2026 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Ross-Ade Stadium against Indiana State.

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