Trey Kaufman-Renn Reveals a Magic Trick Worked Its Way Into NBA Combine Interview

Trey Kaufman-Renn may be having one of the most unique weeks at the NBA Combine. While most of his conversations with teams across the league have been basketball-related, the former Purdue forward has also fielded questions about his philosophy degree and his knack for magic tricks.

Kaufman-Renn has been a busy individual since Purdue's 2025-26 season concluded. He's participated in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, G League Combine and was invited to the NBA Scouting Combine.

The former Boiler says he's met with several different teams throughout the process, and has fielded interesting questions, some of which have related to his degree in philosophy and his hobby of performing magic tricks.

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) shoots a free throw. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"Between the G League Combine and Portsmouth, I've met with just about every team in the league," Kaufman-Renn told Brian Neubert of GoldandBlack.com. "A lot of teams have asked me about my background, who I am as a person. A lot of people have asked about my philosophy degree, which was kind of strange.

"Somebody asked me to do a magic trick, so I did a magic trick in the meeting ... There have been a lot of good questions, a lot of unique questions."

Unfortunately, Kaufman-Renn did not reveal which magic trick he performed, and if it impressed those he met with.

Kaufman-Renn played in two games in the G League Combine, averaging 12 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest. In his first scrimmage, the former Boiler posted a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. He also shot 7-of-8 from the floor.

His performance in those two games was enough to earn an invitation to the NBA Combine, joining former teammate Braden Smith.

What has Kaufman-Renn proven during Combine invite?

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) looks into the crowd. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

During his time at Purdue, Kaufman-Renn was a unique player at the four position. He was dominant in the post as a scorer and rebounder. He was never asked to go out to the perimeter much on either end of the floor.

That would change in the NBA. At the PIT, G League Combine and NBA Combine, Kaufman-Renn has been hoping to prove he's more versatile than what scouts may have seen during his time in West Lafayette.

"I needed to show that I could shoot at a high level. I think I can do a lot more than I was allowed to do at Purdue," Kaufman-Renn said. "I think defensive versatility — being able to switch things. We didn't always switch things at Purdue, either. I think the combination of those two things.

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) controls the ball. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

"I think the biggest thing is, whether it's at the PIT, the G League Combine or NBA Combine, being in front of these great players and still being productive. Still being able to rebound, still being able to score like I knew I could. I was glad I was able to show that."

Unfortunately, Kaufman-Renn suffered an ankle injury that kept him sidelined during the NBA Combine scrimmages. Still, he believes he's shown everyone in Chicago that he can compete with the best players in the world.

"[This process] has reinforced the idea that I belong here," Kaufman-Renn said. "I should have been in the NBA Combine already. I shouldn't have had to do the G League Combine to get here. I belong with the best."

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!