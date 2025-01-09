Purdue Football Officially Announces Hire of General Manager
The Purdue football program has officially named its next general manager. On Thursday, it was announced that Brandon Lee, who played for coach Barry Odom at Missouri, will take the job in West Lafayette.
Lee comes to Purdue after spending the last three seasons at Mississippi State as the associate athletic director for student-athlete brand strategy. He also had a three-year stop at Missouri, where he was the assistant athletics director for Name, Image and Likeness
Additionally, Lee worked at Colorado and Notre Dame.
"I've had a long connection with Brandon and have seen his rise in the profession," said Odom, per PurdueSports.com. "His experience and knowledge will transform Purdue Football and help take us to a new level. As a former player, he is passionate about the student-athlete experience, and we are so excited about his future with us at Purdue."
Lee is a native of Indianapolis and graduated with two degrees from Missouri. He earned a bachelor's degree in personal finance and a master's degree in business administration.
While in college, Lee played football at Missouri from 2014-18. He appeared in 48 career games and was responsible for 124 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven passes defended and an interception.
Related stories on Purdue football
MBOW ACCEPTS SENIOR BOWL INVITE: Former Purdue offensive lineman Marcus Mbow has received and accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. on Feb. 1. CLICK HERE
PURDUE FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: Keeping track of Purdue football's incoming and outgoing transfers during the 2024-25 college football offseason. CLICK HERE
WASHINGTON HIRES WALTERS: Former Purdue coach Ryan Walters has been hired to be the next defensive coordinator at Washington. He led the Boilermakers for just two seasons. CLICK HERE
PURDUE FOOTBALL 2025 STAFF: Purdue coach Barry Odom got to work immediately on hiring a new staff at Purdue. He's the rundown of the Boilermakers' staff heading into the 2025 season. CLICK HERE