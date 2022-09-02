Former Purdue QB David Blough Added to Minnesota Vikings Practice Squad

The Minnesota Vikings signed former Purdue quarterback David Blough to the team's practice squad on Thursday, where he will be the No. 3 signal-caller behind starter Kirk Cousins and backup Nick Mullins.

The Vikings were in need of depth at the position after Kellen Mund was claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns and Sean Mannion was signed to the Seattle Seahawks practice squad.

Blough is entering his fourth season in the NFL after playing for the Boilermakers from 2015–2018. He was an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft and was originally signed by the Browns before being traded to the Detroit Lions, where he spent his first three years.

Dec 28, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback David Blough (11) attempts a pass during the first half against the Auburn Tigers in the 2018 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. © Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

After injuries to Lions quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jeff Driskel, Blough started the final five games for Detroit during the 2019 season. He went 0-5 as a starter, completing 94 of his 174 passing attempts for 984 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions. In the following two years, he appeared in just two games.

Blough's best passing performance came in his NFL debut against the Chicago Bears, which ended in a 24-20 loss. The former Purdue passer went 22-for-38, recording 280 yards through the air with two touchdowns and one interception.

Prior to his professional career, Blough amassed 9,550 passing yards, 69 touchdowns and 41 interceptions with the Boilermakers. He was a third-team All-Big Ten selection during the 2018 college football season.

Blough was a three-star quarterback out of Creekview Highs School in Carrollton, Texas, and was recruited by the likes of Purdue, Memphis and New Mexico State.

