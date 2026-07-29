Former Purdue Standout Joining Big Ten Network's College Football Coverage

There will be a familiar face on game broadcasts when Purdue fans tune in to watch Big Ten football this fall. One former Boilermaker is making his way to the press box to call games as an analyst for the 2026 season.

Ryan Kerrigan, a former standout defensive end at Purdue, is joining Big Ten Network as an analyst this fall. The former Boilermaker and NFL star is entering his first season with the network.

At this time, Big Ten Network has not released game assignments for broadcasting teams.

Kerrigan played at Purdue from 2007 through 2010, playing under former head coaches Joe Tiller and Danny Hope. He was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection and was named the 2010 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. That season, he also received unanimous All-American honors.

In his four seasons in West Lafayette, Kerrigan totaled 210 tackles, 57 tackles for loss, 33.5 sacks and forced 14 fumbles. He was the No. 16 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and enjoyed an 11-year career with the Washington Commanders (2011-20) and Philadelphia Eagles (2021). The former Boiler was a four-time NFL Pro Bowl selection.

Earlier this summer, Kerrigan was listed on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame. It is the second time he's been included.

Big Ten Network adding three new analysts

A Big Ten Network camera captures the action. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Big Ten Network announced the addition of three new analysts for the 2026 college football season. Along with Kerrigan, former Oregon running back Kenjon Barner and former UCLA quarterback Brett Hundley will also be joining the network's broadcast team.

This season, the Big Ten Network is scheduled to cover 43 college football games. This is the 20th year of the network's existence.

Purdue is already scheduled to play two of its first three games on Big Ten Network. The Boilermakers open the 2026 campaign on Friday, Sept. 4 against Indiana State at Ross-Ade Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Two weeks later, Barry Odom will take his squad to Los Angeles for Purdue's first Big Ten test of the season, a late-night matchup with UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 19. That game will also air on Big Ten Network and is scheduled for an 11 p.m. ET start.

Purdue has only two other kickoff times set right now: A noon game against Wake Forest on Saturday, Sept. 12 (FS1) and a Friday night showdown against Washington on Friday, Oct. 16, which is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (FOX).

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