Ryan Kerrigan Should be a No-Brainer for the College Football Hall of Fame

For a second straight year, former Purdue defensive end Ryan Kerrigan is on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot. This time around, his induction should be a no-brainer.

Kerrigan is one of 99 FBS players included on the 2027 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. He was on the ballot for the first time last year, but did not receive enough votes to be inducted. Those who saw him play know he belongs in Atlanta.

Kerrigan secured his spot in Purdue history as one of the best to ever play in West Lafayette. He suited up for the Boilermakers from 2007 through 2010, playing under both Joe Tiller and Danny Hope.

From the moment Kerrigan stepped on campus, he made an impact. As a freshman in 2007, he totaled 18 tackles and a sack. That was just the start of a remarkable career.

Kerrigan quickly became one of the most feared defensive ends in the Big Ten. Over the next three seasons, he piled up 56 tackles for loss, 32.5 sacks and 14 forced fumbles. When his career ended in 2010, the 14 forced fumbles tied an NCAA record.

Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (94) sacks Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Nathan Scheelhaase. | Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images

Although he had a solid sophomore campaign, Kerrigan really made a splash as a junior in 2009. That season, he racked up 18.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and forced seven fumbles. He was named the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year — the first of many accolades for the Boilermaker.

Then, in 2010, Kerrigan terrified the Big Ten again, this time accounting for 26 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and five forced fumbles. He was a unanimous All-American selection, was again named the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year and received Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Kerrigan's stat line is enough to earn a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. But his impact on the field was even bigger than the numbers indicate, constantly chasing down quarterbacks and making life miserable for those tasked with blocking him.

There's a reason Kerrigan is considered to be among the best defensive ends to play at Purdue and in the Big Ten. His induction into the Hall of Fame should be an easy decision for the voters.

Did Purdue's lack of success hurt Kerrigan's chances?

Purdue defensive end Ryan Kerrigan chases down an Ohio State quarterback. | Greg Bartram-Imagn Images

Kerrigan was a monster when he wore the black-and-gold uniform. The NFL saw that pretty quickly, as he was selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins.

But Kerrigan didn't play for the most successful teams at Purdue. In fact, the only winning season he was part of came in his freshman year, when the Boilermakers finished with an 8-5 record in 2007.

Over the next three seasons, Purdue posted records of 4-8 (2008), 5-7 (2009) and 4-8 (2010). The Boilermakers never made the postseason and never finished higher than sixth in the Big Ten standings.

Kerrigan's career at Purdue sometimes gets overlooked because of the lack of team success during his four years on campus. Make no mistake, though, the defensive end was a force when he was on the field.

Perhaps Purdue struggled during the majority of Kerrigan's career, but he can't be faulted for that. What he could control was chasing down quarterbacks and forcing fumbles. He was one of the most elite players in the Big Ten to ever do it.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!