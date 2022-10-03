Game Time Announced For Purdue Football's Matchup With Nebraska on Oct. 15

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The kickoff time for Purdue football's home game with Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 15, has officially been announced.

The team will play the Cornhuskers in front of a sellout crowd inside Ross-Ade Stadium in Week 7, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be aired live on the Big Ten Network.

It will be the 11th meeting between the two programs dating back to the 1958 season, with only one game taking place before 2013. The all-time series is tied 5-5 after the Boilermakers earned a 28-23 win in Lincoln, Neb., last year.

The last time the teams met in West Lafayette, it was the Cornhuskers who escaped with a victory, winning the game 37-27 on Dec. 5, 2020. When Purdue and Nebraska clashed back in 1958, the Boilermakers pitched a 28-0 shutout at home.

Through five games, Nebraska is 2-3 on the season and 1-1 in Big Ten play coming off a 35-21 win over Indiana in Week 5. Head coach Scott Frost was fired on Sept. 11 following a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern, and Mickey Joseph stepped into the role of interim coach.

As Purdue prepares for a road matchup with Maryland this upcoming Saturday, the Cornhuskers are set to play the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on the road.

Nebraska is led by dynamic junior running back Anthony Grant. Through five games, he ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 600 yards rushing to go along with five touchdowns on the ground. He's rushed for at least 100 yards in all but one game so far during the 2022 season.