Purdue Coach Dave Shondell Heaps Praise on No. 1 Nebraska, Talent Level
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Dave Shondell knew Nebraska had the best team in the country when the top-ranked Huskers walked into Holloway Gymnasium to play No. 12 Purdue on Sunday. They didn't need the No. 1 in front of their name for him to recognize it.
Purdue fought valiantly for three sets, nearly stealing the first in West Lafayette, but was ultimately swept by Nebraska. The Huskers improved to 16-0 on the season, an impressive feat to remain undefeated this late into the season.
"When you play Nebraska, you have to take risks," Shondell said. "When you're the team that doesn't have quite as much talent or experience, you have to do some things that you hope are going to disrupt them."
Outside hitter Harper Murray was outstanding on Sunday, finishing the match with 16 kills on 25 swings and a .640 hitting percentage. She showed everyone in West Lafayette why she is considered one of the top players in the nation.
"Harper Murray, she's one of the best players in the country, one of the top-five players in the country," Shondell said.
Shondell was also incredibly complimentary of middle blocker Andi Jackson, who also had a strong showing against Purdue. She ended the day with 12 kills on 20 swings, a .450 hitting percentage, and three blocks.
"She's the best middle in the country," Shondell said. "Andi Jackson, without a doubt, you'll see on the Olympic team in a few years. Without a doubt."
Nebraska also got six kills from Taylor Landfair and Rebekah Allick, as well as five from Allie Sczech. The Huskers had great production from setter Bergen Reilly, who ended the match with 44 assists, 10 digs, and two kills.
Shondell understood that Nebraska was one of the nation's best teams entering Sunday's match, even making that comment to coach Dani Busboom Kelly before the first serve. His mind didn't change one bit following Purdue's match with the Huskers.
"I told Dani, before the match, without a doubt, you're the best team in the country. I watch everybody," he said. "They don't have any weaknesses."
Purdue turns attention to IU
Purdue wasted no time in turning the page to the next chapter. Immediately after the loss to Nebraska on Sunday, the focus shifted to Thursday's match against Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.
"I didn't talk at all about this match. I walked in, and the first thing I talked about was Indiana. That was the message," Shondell said. "I told them Indiana runs the fastest offense in the country, and they're playing at a really high level. If we don't go down there and we're not ready to play, we will get beaten."
The Boilermakers are 13-3 on the season and sit at 4-2 in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers are 14-2 and 5-1 in conference matches so far this season.
Everyone in Purdue's locker room understood the importance of Thursday's match against IU.
"We literally only talked about the game Thursday," senior Akasha Anderson said, "because we know that's a game we need to win."
