Purdue Safety Cam Allen Named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue senior safety Cam Allen was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week following his performance Saturday in a 20-10 victory on the road against No. 21 Minnesota.
Allen recorded two interceptions, four total tackles and one pass breakup in the win. He now has three interceptions in five games this season which is first among all Big Ten players and fifth in the nation.
This is the second time Allen has earned the accolade, with his first weekly award coming after a two-interception game in the team's win over No. 2 Iowa on Oct. 16, 2022, during last season.
Allen has recorded 10 picks in his career with the Boilermakers, pushing him into the top 10 in program history. Another interception would tie him for third place on the team's all-time list.
Read More
Both of Allen's takeaways came at opportune times on Saturday against the Golden Gophers. As Minnesota orchestrated a 43-yard drive down to the Purdue 11-yard line, quarterback Tanner Morgan fired a pass to wide receiver Michael Brown-Stephens for what looked like an easy touchdown.
Instead, the ball was juggled into the air, falling right into the waiting arms of Allen in the end zone for a touchback. The takeaway prevented the Golden Gophers from tying the game with less than two minutes to play in the first half, and the Boilermakers would eventually take a 10-3 lead into the locker room.
Allen would later seal the victory for Purdue by grabbing an overthrown pass late in the fourth quarter. With just 1:52 left to play in the game, the offense was able to run out the clock and improve to 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in Big Ten Play.
The team will return to action this upcoming Saturday in a road matchup against Maryland. The game is scheduled to kick off at noon ET inside SECU Stadium in College Park, Md.
Stories Related to Purdue Football
- Purdue Gets Two Votes in Latest AP Poll: Following a 20-10 win over Minnesota on the road, Purdue garnered votes in this week's Associated Press Top 25 college football poll. Three Big Ten programs were ranked and are all inside the top 10. CLICK HERE
- Walk-On Devin Mockobee Helps Seal Win Over Minnesota: Purdue redshirt freshman running back Devin Mockobee rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown in a 20-10 win over Minnesota. His 68-yard run in the fourth quarter was the longest play for either team. CLICK HERE
- Aidan O'Connell's Patience Pays Off Against Minnesota: After missing last week's game against Florida Atlantic, Aidan O'Connell threw for just 199 yards and two interceptions in a 20-10 win over No. 21 Minnesota. CLICK HERE
- Purdue, Minnesota Live Blog: Purdue football jumped back into Big Ten play with a 20-10 road win against No. 21 Minnesota on Saturday inside Huntington Bank Stadium. CLICK HERE
- Purdue, Minnesota Photo Gallery: Purdue football defeated No. 21 Minnesota on the road Saturday first Big Ten win of the season. The team now sits at 3-2 after the victory inside Huntington Bank Stadium. CLICK HERE