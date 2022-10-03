Purdue Safety Cam Allen Named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue senior safety Cam Allen was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week following his performance Saturday in a 20-10 victory on the road against No. 21 Minnesota.

Allen recorded two interceptions, four total tackles and one pass breakup in the win. He now has three interceptions in five games this season which is first among all Big Ten players and fifth in the nation.

This is the second time Allen has earned the accolade, with his first weekly award coming after a two-interception game in the team's win over No. 2 Iowa on Oct. 16, 2022, during last season.

Allen has recorded 10 picks in his career with the Boilermakers, pushing him into the top 10 in program history. Another interception would tie him for third place on the team's all-time list.

Both of Allen's takeaways came at opportune times on Saturday against the Golden Gophers. As Minnesota orchestrated a 43-yard drive down to the Purdue 11-yard line, quarterback Tanner Morgan fired a pass to wide receiver Michael Brown-Stephens for what looked like an easy touchdown.

Instead, the ball was juggled into the air, falling right into the waiting arms of Allen in the end zone for a touchback. The takeaway prevented the Golden Gophers from tying the game with less than two minutes to play in the first half, and the Boilermakers would eventually take a 10-3 lead into the locker room.

Allen would later seal the victory for Purdue by grabbing an overthrown pass late in the fourth quarter. With just 1:52 left to play in the game, the offense was able to run out the clock and improve to 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in Big Ten Play.

The team will return to action this upcoming Saturday in a road matchup against Maryland. The game is scheduled to kick off at noon ET inside SECU Stadium in College Park, Md.