Game Time Announced For Purdue Football's Road Matchup Against Maryland on Oct. 8

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The kickoff time for Purdue football's road matchup with Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 8, has officially been announced.

The team will face off against the Terrapins in Week 6 at noon ET inside SECU Stadium in College Park, Md. The game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.

It will be just the fourth matchup between the two programs dating back to the 2006 season. Purdue is 1-2 in the series but earned a 40-14 victory in its last meeting with Maryland. That game was a home matchup on Oct. 12, 2019, inside Ross-Ade Stadium.

The last time the two teams met in College Park, the Terrapins dominated the game and took down the Boilermakers 50-7 in 2016. The first matchup featuring the two programs was a 24-7 win in favor of Maryland on a neutral field in Orlando, Fl., back during the 2006 season.

Through four games, the Terrapins find themselves with a 3-1 record. Their only loss this season was a 34-27 defeat on the road at the hands of the No. 4-ranked Michigan Wolverines in Week 4.

The team is led by redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who is the brother of former Alabama standout and current NFL signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins. He's thrown for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns so far during the 2022 college football season.

Maryland is gearing up for a home matchup against Michigan State in Week 5, while Purdue prepares to hit the road against No. 21 Minnesota on Saturday. Both teams are still in search of their first Big Ten victory of the season.