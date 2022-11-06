Game Time Announced for Purdue Football's Upcoming Road Matchup Against Illinois

The kickoff time for Purdue football's road matchup with Illinois on Saturday, Nov. 12, has officially been announced.

The team will kick off against the Fighting Illini at noon ET inside Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN 2.

It will be the 98th meeting between the two programs dating back to 1890. Purdue leads the all-time series with an overall record of 46-45-6 and collected a 13-9 win last year on Sept. 25, 2021, inside Ross-Ade Stadium.

The last time the two teams met in Champaign, the Boilermakers earned a narrow victory by taking down the Fighting Illini 31-24 in 2020. The first matchup featuring the two programs was a 62-0 win in favor of Purdue in West Lafayette. It was the largest margin of victory for the program in the series.

Illinois will be coming off a 23-15 loss to Michigan State, which dropped the team to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in Big Ten play. Junior running back Chase Brown leads the conference with 1,344 yards rushing on 257 attempts to go along with five touchdowns.

The Boilermakers were dominated by Iowa last Saturday in a 24-3 loss at Ross-Ade Stadium. Sixth-year senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw for a season-worst 168 yards passing and tossed two interceptions in the second quarter, which helped the Hawkeyes take a 17-point lead before the end of the first half.

With three games left in the regular season, the race for the Big Ten West is wide open. Illinois still sits atop the division despite its most recent loss, but Purdue, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota all have a 3-3 Big Ten record, putting them all just one game behind.

