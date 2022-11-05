PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Purdue Football's 24-3 Loss to Iowa

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football's chances at a Big Ten championship appearance took a hit on Saturday, falling to 5-4 on the season and 3-3 in Big Ten play with a 24-3 loss to Iowa at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Sixth-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell completed 20 out of 43 passing attempts for 168 yards and two interceptions. It was a season-low output through the air, and both of his turnovers came in the second quarter. The Hawkeyes turned the pair of takeaways into 10 points as part of a 17-3 lead at halftime.

The Boilermakers gave up 200 yards on the ground and a score on 22 carries to freshman Kaleb Johnson, who became the second straight running back to rush for at least 100 yards after the team didn't allow one player to do so in the first six games of the season. He opened the second half with a 75-yard touchdown run to put Iowa up by 21 points with 14:43 still to play in the third quarter.

Against his former team, sixth-year senior wide receiver Charlie Jones led Purdue with 11 catches on 19 targets for 104 yards receiving. He was the only player at the position for the Boilermakers to have more than one reception.

The team will be back in action next Saturday, Nov. 12, for a road matchup against Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. The Fighting Illini are sitting atop the Big Ten West through nine games. The game's start time and television designation have yet to be announced.

